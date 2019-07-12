A community meeting to discuss the potential of building an apartment complex at the Spotsylvania Towne Centre drew a mixed reaction from residents.
But most who spoke Thursday night seemed to be opposed to the idea.
Local attorney Charlie Payne, representing the developer and mall owner, told the crowd the project would be a “creative” approach and help keep the mall a viable business. The apartment complex, he said, would be a prime spot for millennials, “folks who like to live, work and play” in the same area.
Most of the approximately 50 residents who attended the meeting live near the mall, and many of those who spoke disagreed with Payne’s assertions that the project would be a positive development.
Their primary contentions were parking and traffic impacts for an area—State Route 3 and roads around the mall—already mired in a near-constant state of congestion.
But Payne said the project would be a good alternative should the Sears store close, and added that the apartments would likely lead to less traffic going to and from the mall.
“These type of commercial centers are going to continue to evolve,” he said.
The project, which would include 271 apartments and 500 square feet of commercial space, will only become a reality if Sears closes, Payne said. The proposed mixed-used project would be built in an area covering the parking lot and the Sears store, which would be torn down. The county first must agree to rezone the property.
Malls and big-box stores have struggled mightily in recent years, and Sears is among them.
Sears has closed thousands of stores, cut hundreds of thousands of jobs and filed for bankruptcy. Sears’ assets were sold to a hedge fund owned by its chairman and former chief executive officer, Eddie Lampert.
Cafaro spokesman Joe Bell said recently that the company has “gotten no indication from Sears that they are closing.” But he added that with the troubles Sears has experienced in recent years, “we want to be proactive about this if they close.”
One woman, a Fairfax County native who lives locally and commutes north for work, said the proposal doesn’t make sense to her, even though she echoed others when she said the mall is “dying.” She also said her millennial children live at home because they can’t afford to live on their own in apartments, such as the ones proposed at the mall.
“I just don’t understand this,” she said, asserting that this is the kind of growth she’s seen in Fairfax. “I don’t want it here.”
One man said he understands the idea of trying to keep the mall viable with such a project, because a vacant mall would be “an eyesore.”
But he said the traffic from the apartments, with its estimated 500-plus vehicles, would have a bad impact during the commuter rush.
“We need to take that into consideration,” he said.
Payne told the crowd that as part of the rezoning application a traffic impact study has to be compiled. He added that impacts to schools, public safety and parks also will be part of the study. Public hearings will have to be held, and the Board of Supervisors would have to approve the rezoning.
Another man said he sees how the mall would benefit, but not the community, claiming the mall owner, Cafaro, would get tax concessions from the county.
Payne said Cafaro is not seeking any such concessions.
Another person asked how much rent would cost for the apartments and whether they expected families to live there.
J.P. Hyland, who represents the developer, Bonaventure, said there likely would be some families, but that similar complexes the company has built typically draw more young professionals and older “empty-nesters.”
The monthly rent, he said, likely would range from $1,200 to $1,300 for a one-bedroom apartment; $1,450 to $1,700 for two bedrooms; and $1,900 and up for three bedrooms. Most of the apartments would have one or two bedrooms.
Following the meeting, Mike and Betty Owens, who live in the nearby Governors Green neighborhood, were talking about the possible impacts of the project. Betty Owens said the weekend traffic already is bad.
“We don’t go anywhere on weekends,” she said.
Her husband doubts the project would result in more traffic, except during commute times. He also thinks the project would be a good move.
“I think it’s very good for the mall,” he said. “I think it’s good for the area.”
Hyland, who works for Bonaventure, said after the meeting that he thinks the proposal “just makes so much sense” and pointed to Landmark Mall in Alexandria as an example of what can happen to the once-popular retail centers these days. The mall has been shuttered since 2017 and the city is undertaking a redevelopment plan for the site.
Just one store remains open at that mall: Sears.