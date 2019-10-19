Fire company units from Fredericksburg and the counties of Stafford and Spotsylvania counties responded to reports of smoke at The Galleria building in downtown Fredericksburg Saturday afternoon.
Mike Jones of the Fredericksburg Fire Department said that when the crews got to the building at 907 Caroline St., they quickly found that the smoke was just from a “cooking situation” in one of the restaurants in the building.
He said that was soon remedied and that there was no serious damage to the building. Firetrucks left not long after arriving.
