A downtown Fredericksburg business is seeking an emergency temporary restraining order to keep the city’s controversial slave auction block from being removed while an appeal is made to the Virginia Supreme Court.
Fredericksburg attorney Joseph Peter Drennan filed a motion for the order on the behalf of E.D. Cole Building LLC on Wednesday after learning the city had placed traffic cones around the stone block at the corner of William and Charles streets and informed nearby businesses that it was about to be excavated and removed.
He said it’s the last known surviving slave auction block, and moving it to the Fredericksburg Area Museum will cause the “irreparable harm” to the owners of the E.D. Cole Building, which is across the street.
The traffic cones have been removed, and a Fredericksburg Circuit Court judge will hold a hearing on the restraining order at 2 p.m. Monday.
“We’re hoping to have a reply Monday, but that will be up to the judge,” said Sonja Cantu, the city’s public information officer.
E.D. Cole Building LLC, along with Local Holdings LLC, lost their initial bid to keep the slave auction block in place Feb. 14, when Fredericksburg Circuit Court Judge Sarah Deneke upheld City Council’s vote in favor of relocating the weathered stone to the museum. Local Holdings owns The Olde Towne Butcher shop and The Butcher’s Table restaurant in the Knoxana Building, which is next to the auction block.
Drennan had argued in that lawsuit that City Council had no legal authority to grant a certificate of appropriateness for the removal of the auction block and its relocation to the museum. The petition said only the city’s Architectural Review Board could undertake such an action, but its members failed to reach a decision within the 90-day time limit.
“The failure of the ARB to reach a majority vote on the options available to them and to allow the time for reaching a majority decision to expire is a decision within the meaning of the ordinance,” Deneke wrote. “Any other interpretation of the application and appeal process would render the language of the ordinance meaningless.”
Local Holdings LLC is not taking part in the latest appeal.
Research indicates the auction block, which is made of Aquia sandstone, was installed between 1844 and 1845, when Joseph Sanford constructed what’s now known as the Knoxana building at 401–405 William St.
The three-story brick building was known first as the United States Hotel, and later renamed the Planter’s Hotel. It was the site of many public auctions in the mid-19th century, including those where enslaved people were sold or hired out.
Fredericksburg residents have debated what to do with the auction block several times over the years. The issue arose most recently in 2017, and was followed by two years of community-wide discussions.
City Council originally voted to keep the stone in its current location after a public forum and survey. But members reversed that decision after a year of discussions led by the International Council of Sites of Conscience found participants never reached a consensus on whether to move it, which aspects of its story to focus on and who should make those decisions.
Since then, city staffers have been consulting with the Virginia Department of Historic Resources about relocating the stone, and working with Dovetail Cultural Resource Group and the Fredericksburg Area Museum on the logistics. FAM is continuing to move forward on an as-yet-unnamed exhibit about the auction block, which will be located in its River Gallery when the museum reopens March 1. It will draw on the ICSC report and input from a community working group.
“If the block doesn’t come, we will still have an exhibit,” said museum President and CEO Sara Poore. “We’ll have some panels explaining the process, and setting the tone of the darkness of slavery and the light that the African American community presents.
“That’s kind of our overarching theme as we move forward and work with the community group on how we move forward. It needs to be a thoughtful process with lots of community conversation.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.