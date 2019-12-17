Thomas Jefferson uttered many truths that have echoed through the ages—“All men are created equal” and so forth—but one you may not be familiar with describes the road between Fredericksburg and Washington in 1802: “The worst in the world.”
In Jefferson’s day, the problem was the Chopawamsic Swamp, which could take up to an hour per mile to navigate. By December 1964, the problem had become a modern one—excessive traffic on U.S. 1.
But on Dec. 18, that was all about to change. The final leg of Interstate 95 between Washington and Richmond was opened, a 22-mile stretch of road from Fredericksburg to Quantico (current exits 126 to 148), and travelers who had been forced to exit the interstate at either end of this segment to travel on Route 1 could now sail on through at 65 mph.
This was one of the few remaining gaps on the interstate, which in 1964 stretched from Maine to northern North Carolina. Only a few small sections in Connecticut and one in southern Virginia remained to be completed (though it may surprise the reader to learn that I–95 was not officially completed until September 2018, with some final portions in New Jersey).
The event was honored with pomp and circumstance. The Stafford High School band and cheerleaders were on hand, as were several notable officials and other favorites of the mid-century: Miss I–95 from James Monroe High School, other beauty queens and costumed historical figures. Local leaders dressed up as George Washington, Mary Washington, Gen. Robert E. Lee, Gen. Ambrose Burnside, and others—who traveled the road in a much more primitive manner—and cut the ribbon.
It was a hands-on ceremony. The public was invited to enter the new interstate at U.S. 17 and head south to the Bragg Road overpass, under which a flatbed truck was set up, and park for the speeches.
Unfortunately—or fortunately—the weather did not cooperate, and speeches were cut short by freezing temperatures.
The National Guard fired a volley from a 76 mm gun on an M–41 tank, and people scurried back to their cars.
About 125 cars participated in the motorcade, which traveled just south of State Route 3, then made a U-turn and exited toward Fredericksburg for a special lunch at the General Washington Inn. At that point, state police removed barriers at either end of the 22-mile segment and traffic flowed uninterrupted.
On the Monday before the Friday opening, two reporters from The Free Lance–Star tested out the travel time through Virginia from the North Carolina border to Washington, D.C., one by taking U.S. 301 and 1, and the other on the new interstate. To read their accounts is an interesting bit of time travel, including the fact that both had to stop for gas.
John C. Goolrick took the road-soon-to-be-less-traveled, and was able to see firsthand the difference the interstate had made to the old routes in portions that were already completed. The postwar economic boom that continued throughout the 1950s had led to an enormous increase in automobile travel and a new “car culture.”
Between Petersburg and Richmond, Goolrick stuck to the Petersburg Pike, which had been the main road before the Richmond–Petersburg Turnpike was built. (At that time, the turnpike was a toll road and was part of the I–95 system). “In any listing of the most garish roads in America, an observer gets the feeling that this one would rank high. Both sides of the highway are dotted with service stations, diners, tourist courts, billboards . . . [but] there is nothing along the way to appeal to the eye,” said Goolrick.
Between Ashland and Fredericksburg, he was struck by the thought that U.S. 1 was a shadow of its former self. Driving through Stafford, where the interstate had not yet opened and U.S. 1 was still a scene of heavy traffic, he thought of the prior desolate sections of road and what picture that would present to the current business owners along U.S. 1 in Stafford. Total travel time: four hours, one minute.
Paul Muse took the new route, including stopping three times between Petersburg and Richmond and paying a total of 95 cents. He was struck by the “modernistic truck plaza” at Doswell, which made the grimy old truck stops look antiquated.
He must have obtained special permission to ride the yet-unopened section, because here is his description: “Skirting around Fredericksburg, but wouldn’t think there was a city for miles around. Farms and woodlands are only sights on either side of Harrison Road overpass. Virginia 3 interchange. Sign proclaims: Fredericksburg Pop. 13,639. Culpeper. But landscape still completely rural. Swishing across $1.4 million Rappahannock River bridge. Vepco reservoir below, city’s outline in distant mist.”
Woodbridge was already experiencing a housing boom; the Shirley Highway was being widened. Total travel time to 14th Street Bridge: three hours, six minutes.
Informal traffic studies showed that the new portion of the interstate around Fredericksburg reduced traffic on U.S. 1 immediately by 61 percent to 72 percent. Though this was indeed bad news for business owners (as the Route 1 Bypass had been to Princess Anne Street when it was completed in 1927), accidents and property damage were also greatly reduced. Various people also weighed in on whether Fredericksburg would become a bedroom community for D.C. commuters.
The final word will go to Goolrick, who was as far-sighted as Thomas Jefferson: “Wonder also if at some point in the future only dimly foreseen now the experts will decree that traffic volume has become too heavy for the Interstate road and build another road somewhere to bypass that one.”
