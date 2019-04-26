Tree Fredericksburg is offering a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of anyone vandalizing the city’s trees.
She said that vandals broke a tree in half and uprooted a second tree in front of the residence of 1209 Hanover St. during the late evening of April 20.
Additional tree vandalism occurred April 13 during the late evening along William Street from Caroline Street up to Kenmore Avenue. Vandals uprooted a tree at the museum, broke a tree in half at 312 William St., and ripped up flower pots and planters along the way.
Anne Little, Tree Fredericksburg’s executive director, said that the last time there was a similar rash of vandalism, Dr. Tom Tomzak, who was the city’s mayor at the time, put up a $1,000 reward for information about the culprits. She said word must have gotten out because the vandalism stopped.
“I’m hoping the same will happen this time,” she said.