Each fall, an unusual event happens on the Sydnor family farm in Richmond County.
It’s called the Big Dig, and it’s a combination sweet potato harvest, party and homecoming for more than 50 friends and family members who visit for days. This year, they harvested 540 bushels of 11 varieties of sweet potatoes.
Two things drew me to the event a few weeks back: the fact that fifth-generation Sydnors are now pulling sweet potatoes out of the loamy soil there, and that the organizer of the event has been one of my best friends since high school.
He’s George Sydnor, a hard-working guy who farms 350 acres—some rented, some owned—in and around Haynesville. He raises cattle, hay, corn, soybeans and wheat on land his family’s worked for more than a hundred years.
And while that alone is an accomplishment worth commending, the sweet potato harvest gathering is what makes Sydnor Farms unique.
Harvesting large quantities of sweet potatoes requires an extremely expensive rig, so if you don’t have one of those, you need a bevy of folks to pull them out of the ground.
When my friend George was growing up, his father hired people to do the harvesting on acres and acres of sweet potatoes. The process remains the same: “turning out” the sweet potatoes by row with a plow blade, then pulling them out of the loosened soil by hand and depositing them into bushel baskets.
Though he makes more money on most of his other crops, Sydnor feels driven to continue raising sweet potatoes because his family always has. Indeed, his grandfather died in the sweet potato field.
But my friend said he’s not motivated by the same things his father was when it comes to sweet potatoes, nor was his career dependent on the farm. Sydnor was an electrical engineer and manager for NASA in the Hampton area—and is still a part-time consultant for the agency—yet he somehow managed to keep the farm running by shuttling back and forth to the Northern Neck.
“For my father, the sweet potatoes were a much bigger thing—and his livelihood,” he said. “For me, it’s really about connecting to our history. I wouldn’t really say that I always enjoy it, but I can’t see a time when we wouldn’t do it.”
The difference now is that Sydnor has found a unique workforce to harvest more than an acre of sweet potatoes.
The Big Dig started as a party to celebrate several co-workers at NASA and has morphed into a “little bit of everything” gathering typically held on the third weekend in October.
Folks start showing up on Wednesday night, with the bulk arriving by the busiest work day: Saturday.
Fifty or so arrive in a good year, coming from Washington, Wisconsin, California, Tennessee, Pennsylvania, and even Switzerland. All are friends and coworkers of Sydnor and his family members.
Dozens stay at his house, spread out on couches, sleeping bags or other soft spots, while others get rooms at local hotels. There’s even a backyard shower with hot water in an enclosure Sydnor bought at a NASA surplus property sale.
Sydnor, his wife Ellen Sydnor, and other family members provide meals for the crowd—anything from delicious tri-tip beef on the grill to some sort of paella for Sunday supper.
My friend credits much of his success in private business and as a NASA engineer to the “can-do, figure-it-out” spirit he learned growing up on a farm. He said the Big Dig has become what it is because everyone shares a common goal: the harvest.
It’s a traditional pilgrimage for many who enjoy an opportunity to connect with the earth.
“It is odd that these folks who don’t do things like this enjoy getting out in a field and doing physical labor,” said Sydnor. “Even if they’re sore for a week after doing it.”
But that’s just the sweet potato part of the work. From the first year on, getting a bunch of engineers together has led to inevitable side projects which are now as much a part of the Big Dig as the harvest.
While Sydnor and his field crew are busy harvesting sweet potato varieties including white Hayman, red Cuban, Beauregard, O’Henry, Covington, Murasaki burgundy and oakleaf, others put together the year’s construction project.
Folks who’ve built wind tunnels, generators and all kinds of other systems around the globe aren’t happy unless they’re making something. So they set to erecting a sort of sculpture out of whatever materials they can find.
They often include features that provide a good-natured ribbing of my friend George.
These large structures, burned on the last big night of the dig, have included a huge honey badger (Sydnor’s nickname in the group), a rocket ship, a wedding cake, a Mr. Sweet Potato Head and a dinosaur. They’re often about 15 feet tall, generally have moving parts and include game-playing aspects such as a sweet potato toss featuring the likenesses of Sydnor and his family.
Sydnor’s sons Cody and Cutter are both engineers, and his daughter Rebecca is at West Virginia University getting her Ph.D. in physics.
“I think they also get the value of working here on this land I’ve been on my whole life, which was also home to their grandfather and his father and others,” he said. “Working the land like this, you come to understand that it really isn’t yours, and that you’re just taking care of it and using it and then it moves on. All you can really do is steer where it’s heading.”
