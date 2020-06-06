When Guido Visioni was hanging out at home in Fawn Lake early on in the coronavirus pandemic, the high school student heard his mother exclaim while reading posts on the community’s Facebook page.
Guido, a rising senior at Riverbend High School, said he was struck to hear his mother express concern “because so many people who live here are at high risk of the virus and worried about going out.” That stuck with the Commonwealth Governor’s School student, who competes in robotics and hopes to pursue technology education at MIT or a similar university after high school.
It affected him to the point that he created a website, flcovidcare.com, so residents in the Spotsylvania County subdivision where he lives can request that someone pick up food or groceries for them during the pandemic.
The site, which has gotten considerable use since it went up in mid-March, also provides a way for folks to volunteer to help do the shopping and picking up.
Because he created the functional website and because he’s doing a lot of the shopping and errand-running, Visioni is recognized as a Hometown Hero.
In suggesting him for recognition, reader Jane Guerin referenced his creation of the site and the fact that he then publicized it by placing flyers in all the mailboxes in Fawn Lake.
“The HOA also advertised this,” said Guerin, noting how impressed she has been with this “service that will do shopping, pick-up meds and errands totally free of charge for those quarantined in Fawn Lake.”
She noted that people who want help just have to go to the website Visioni created and say what they need. Noting that she’s used the service a handful of times, Guerin added, “I’m in the high risk group and so I appreciate the help.”
Contacted about his efforts and website, Visioni said he did it to help others in his community.
“It feels good to know you’re helping and the people using the service have been really nice about it, handing me and other volunteers thank-you notes with really sweet messages,” he said.
“One lady, who has auto-immune issues, lives alone and has children that live halfway across the country. She’s been just so grateful. We have a lot of older residents in the community who appreciate the help.”
He said Fawn Lake residents have mainly asked for help getting groceries, picking up their prescriptions and, in a case of two, finding some garden supplies.
Visioni, who has racked up hundreds of volunteer hours so far, said most stores and pharmacies let him get what residents need, though some medicines must be picked-up by older members of the 10 or so volunteers who are helping him.
He noted that he’s had close to 20 people use the service so far, with five or more using it at least once a week. Most of them are people he didn’t know before launching flcovidcare.com.
“People who can’t or don’t want to use the website just call me,” said Visioni, noting that one resident “doesn’t like emails or texts and just reads me her 20 items each week.”
The young man who figures he’d only been to a grocery store a handful of times in his life before this now knows the layout of the store he frequents like the back of his hand.
“I now have the produce section memorized,” he said. “Everyone wants their veggies. Early on, I had to keep asking things like, ‘Where are the tomatoes? Where is the cabbage and parsley?’ Now I know where everything is.”
He said that in most cases, he and other shoppers send the people they’re shopping for the cost of what was picked up and then get reimbursed by check, cash or PayPal.
“I go [to the store] lots of days, but if a request comes in and I’m just back from a trip, I pass it on to one of the other volunteers,” said Visioni, noting that he typically shops for his family on most runs since he’s already going.
The student, who was dismayed to see his robotic team’s competition cancelled by the virus earlier this year, says he’s committed to keeping the pickup service running “until either the virus is gone or I go back to school.”
“Even then, some of our other volunteers might take over,” he added.
Visioni said he hasn’t really been scared while out shopping, noting that he’s worn a mask since the start, follows social distancing and gets in and out of stores as quickly as possible.
“For a while, getting toilet paper was a challenge,” he said, adding that one day he bought a large package of it and put some rolls aside for a day when residents expressed a critical need.
The son of Agostino and Laura Visioni closed by saying, “The only thing I had trouble getting so far has been yeast, which was for my mom. Like everybody else out there, she’s been baking up a storm.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.