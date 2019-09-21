Traffic backed up for five miles at times on Interstate 95 near Exit 133 in Stafford County Saturday evening as road crews worked to prepare temporary lanes for travel starting Sunday morning.

Work began at 4 p.m. and delays northbound on the interstate stretched to five miles by 7 p.m., according to 511 Virginia.

At 8 p.m. Saturday, VDOT spokesperson Kelly Hannon said traffic was backed up for about 3.5 miles, with slowing beginning at Exit 130 near State Route 3.

All northbound traffic on I-95 was moved to one lane at 8:30 p.m.

“Northbound traffic is heavy on Route 1 between Exit 126 and Centreport Parkway in Stafford, but we’re monitoring signal timing and coordinating with the city, and traffic is moving,” Hannon said.

Lanes are scheduled to reopen at 10 a.m. Sunday.

The roadwork on I-95 consisted of 18 hours of paving and lane striping to prepare the transition point for drivers to enter three temporary lanes in the median, parallel to the interstate.

Traffic will be diverted to the temporary lanes for the next 12 months while construction crews replace the existing I-95 northbound overpass of Route 17 at Exit 133 in Stafford County.

Saturday night’s road work is the final step necessary before the temporary lanes open.

Over the 18 hours of work, road crews put down about 2,000 tons of asphalt and 20,000 feet of lane markings, and placed about 5,000 feet of concrete barriers, according to a VDOT press release.

Get our daily Headlines Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Adele Uphaus-Conner:

540/735-1973

auphaus@freelancestar.com

@flsadele

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments