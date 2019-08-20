I came home from
work Friday and
plopped down to check out a preseason football game.
And though I could hear the game, I couldn’t see anything, because the screen was dead-dark and couldn’t be brought back to life by any of the techniques I tried.
This particular set had served us long and well, but two others in different parts of the house had recently given up the ghost. I was getting to be an old hand at the TV store.
It made me remember early sets I’d owned or had in our house growing up.
Some of those old TVs, especially the ones that came in cabinets nicer than other furniture in the house, were around for decades or more.
New ones are sold with extended serviced warranties that will guarantee them for two or three years.
Think about that. They want you to pay extra so you can feel good about a television set lasting three whole years.
I used to laugh at those extended warranties, until I bought a flat-screen TV that popped and quit working less than a month after we got it.
The manufacturer’s warranty took care of that, and a serviceman came to the house to put in a new screen. But dang it, that new/replacement screen went dark not long after its one-year warranty expired, even though it was ostensibly a quality set.
So yeah, I bought an extended warranty for this new TV last week, even though that whole notion is abhorrent to me.
Shouldn’t a brand-new television, refrigerator, washing machine or any major household appliance last longer than a New Year’s resolution? Shouldn’t we be able to count on at least four or five years before something in them goes kaput?
That got me thinking about appliances and other gizmos that have lasted forever, one of them the audio receiver I still listen to CDs on. I’m enough of a dinosaur to still listen to music that way.
There aren’t as many moving parts in that audio receiver the way there are in machines like washers, dryers or even televisions, but I love the fact that when I listen to music, it comes from the same receiver I bought right out of college in 1978. Back then it was connected to a turntable and a cassette tape deck, but it’s still working with new formats and putting out the same lean, clean sound it always did.
Bring up something like that with extended family, as I did recently, and you’ll hear about things like a fridge that gave good service for more than 25 years or a washer or dryer that made it into a second decade.
We’ve had several different stoves in our family’s home in the past 20 years or so. Mention that to relatives and you’ll hear from folks who’ve had stoves—electric and/or wood-fired—since I was a tyke. Look at the photo on this column and you’ll realize that’s a long run.
We got a new water heater a few years back, when the previous one rusted through on the bottom. The plumber who installed it for me noted that years ago, water heaters were expected to last 10 or 15 years. Now, he said, people in houses with large families are lucky to get five years from one—electric or gas.
I’m certainly no expert in appliances, aside from the quick study that goes into replacing each one that goes bad.
But it seems that in the past, companies used longevity as a reason to buy their brand. That might have made the better ones cost a little—or a good bit—more, but consumers were just as interested in something lasting longer as they were in getting the absolutely lowest price.
These days, like so much in business, the bottom line is everything. If Store A can sell its TV or fridge or hot-water heater for a few bucks less than Store B, chances are it gets the sale.
What gets squeezed out with that bottom-line mentality is the longevity and quality that used to be as important in making a sale as price.
In our disposable world, where everything seems to get replaced as often as some folks change their hairstyle, you don’t count on much lasting long.
When my daughter had a TV go on the fritz recently, she wondered whether it made sense to try and get it repaired. She decided, as most folks do, that it was cheaper to just buy a new one.
Hopefully her set will make it through two fall TV seasons, but I wouldn’t bet on it.
At least not without an extended warranty.