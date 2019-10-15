I offer a cautionary tale today, a lesson learned this past weekend about driving into or through standing water of unknown depth.
My takeaway is simple: Never do it, even if you think you know just how shallow the water is.
This life lesson came to me courtesy of St. Michaels, Md., where I went to visit some friends.
We’d gone out for a really cool trip in the early afternoon on the schooner A.J. Meerwald, a restored oyster dredger that was offering sailing jaunts out of the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum in St. Michaels.
Though we’d seen hints of high water the day before around town, there were indications the flooding on Saturday was going to be worse as the 5 p.m. high tide got closer.
A combination of events caused the high water that brought flooding to the Northern Neck, Alexandria, Annapolis and other spots around the Chesapeake Bay: the full “hunter’s” moon, sea level rise and tropical storm Melissa, which shoved water against the coast even as it moved north off New England.
When we traveled to the Maritime Museum to board the schooner, our group was able to walk across the road without getting our shoes too wet.
By the time we got back, we had to take off our shoes, roll up our pants and push on as the water was closer to our knees than ankles.
Feeling it had all been good fun, we drove the short distance back to the house we had rented for the weekend that sits on Spencer Creek.
The previous afternoon, we’d seen water come up over the driveway in one spot, but it had clearly been just a few inches deep, the surface visible below.
When we pulled back in Saturday afternoon, the water had come up farther into the yard and covered the driveway in spots. But to me it still looked passable.
In hindsight, I can admit there was nothing that really proved that.
So I did what I do all too often when facing an unknown and slightly discomforting situation: I plowed on through.
Suddenly, instead of seeing water come a few inches up on my tires, it was near the top of the car’s hood, a little water even washing over onto it.
Water was flying up, I could feel the wheels starting to spin and I wasn’t at all sure where the relatively narrow and curving driveway ran.
I’d like to say I quickly and thoroughly assessed the situation, calculating risks and solutions.
But it was simpler and easier to keep my foot on the accelerator and steer toward dry pavement. So I did.
My biggest fear was that the water was going to kill the engine as we plowed in deeper, leaving the car dead in the water. I wasn’t worried about drowning, as I could see the water wasn’t above my waist.
But I knew that would be enough to make for a messy and expensive situation.
Dumb luck ended up winning, as the wheels finally found dry purchase and the car swung up a slight incline in the driveway and out of the murky water.
The whole stupid situation probably lasted less than 10 seconds, but it felt like an eternity before we were back on dry ground.
Getting out of the car shaken and stirred, I learned that another one of us in the group had done very much the same thing and was standing there watching me repeat their mistake. He didn’t get to warn me because I never slowed down enough to give him the chance.
Pulling farther up away from the water, I let the car run for a long time to dry whatever moisture found its way to places it shouldn’t be. Luckily, it seems to have escaped any serious damage.
But how dumb I felt getting out of the car and realizing I easily could have bypassed the submerged portion of the driveway to make it through the perfectly passable lawn.
Through the weekend, we continued to see evidence of flooding all over near the shoreline. Most other motorists seemed to have enough experience to keep their vehicles out of it.
Consider me properly educated. I’ve learned the hard way that if water’s too deep or dirty to see through, you can’t tell the difference between
3 inches and 3 feet.
