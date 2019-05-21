IT WAS on the second day of our 80-mile, two-day cycling trip along the beautiful Greenbrier River in West Virginia that we heard the sound of a big animal in the brush.
The noises turned out to be a big ol’ bear that suddenly bounded up onto the trail in front of us. For a creature its size, about as tall as I am, it moved more quickly than seemed possible. Its thick, powerful limbs took it across the pathway and up the steep adjoining hillside.
We stood mesmerized where the sound had brought us to a stop, feeling thrilled and privileged to have seen the magnificent creature in the wild. And, yeah, glad that it didn’t take umbrage because we were intruding in its habitat.
The experience was one of many, many wonderful moments, sights and experiences on the Greenbrier River Trail we rode between its start in Cass, W.Va., and its finish near Lewisburg, W.Va., this past weekend.
I made the trip with my wife and two friends, and I was perhaps the slowest of the cyclists in the group. I was challenged at times by the length of a day’s ride (46 miles on day 2), steep hills we encountered to get to and from an overnight accommodation in Hillsboro and heat that rose into the 80s on the second day of the ride.
For experienced and accomplished cyclists, an 80-mile ride along the Greenbrier Trail—converted from a railway to a trailway—would be something easily accomplished in one day without a sweat.
But as someone who’s just slowly expanding his cycling and range—having done 60 miles on two days in our last ride together—there’s a little strain in slowly working my way to cover more ground in a day.
For others who like cycling, I couldn’t recommend the trail any more highly. It’s a beautiful path right along the pristine Greenbrier River, a natural pathway covered with the sort of crushed rock that makes a perfect surface for a bicycle, even when it’s dotted here and there with mud puddles.
All along the ride, you have the beautiful river on one side and a mix of woods, fields, rocky hillsides and the occasional house or cabin on the other.
For much of the first day out of Cass, it feels like you’re alone in the wilderness, nothing but trees, blooming flowers and plants painting the trailside green, pink, purple and more.
One amazing moment came in a stretch where some horse droppings had lured dozens of butterflies in search of its nutrients. The first rider in our group scared them up off the trail, filling the air the others rode through with so many butterflies that we felt like intruders in a magical world.
We also rode through tunnels where you could see the scars of the tools that carved them on the walls and ceilings, passed numerous waterfalls, crossed more streams than we could keep count of and saw spotted chipmunks, deer and hawks whirling lazily in the sky above.
My first trip on a bike through a tunnel started badly, as I couldn’t figure out why it was so dark in there, given the fact that I had a light blazing away on my handlebars. It took me about 30 seconds to realize it really helped lighten things up to pull off my sunglasses.
The only worrisome moments came when a few of us took falls, largely because we weren’t ready for changes in the path or roads we crossed.
A steep paved road we needed to take to get to our overnight accommodation caused one of the falls. But thank goodness for a nice motorist who gave three of us and our bikes a quick shuttle over the hill. Nick, our experienced rider, took the hill in stride.
The coolest online advice that turned out to be true in the little town of Hillsboro: They did indeed have a Marathon gas station/store that sells great hand-cut ribeye steaks. They were just the ticket after Nick grilled them up at the house we rented for the night.
We realized Hillsboro came by its name honestly the next morning when we took a different path to get back on the Greenbrier River Trail. Suffice it to say that we walked up much of that gravel road that seemed like it stretched to the sky.
It was nice to find the trail again, which helped a novice like me because it was slightly downhill in the direction we rode it.
I say thank goodness because there were moments when it felt like it took everything I had to move my bicycle along, loaded down as it was with panniers and bags full of food, water, clothing and other gear.
All that stuff in the way posed a challenge just getting my leg up and over every time I needed to mount the bike. And it was part of the reason I ended up on my backside during a fall that happened—thankfully—in soft, thick grass.
It was a bit of a struggle for me on day 2 as the heat, fatigue and pain in certain body parts took a toll by the 40-mile mark of our 44-mile ride.
But with the end getting closer, we all found a surge of energy that pushed us on to the finish.
We’d talked about finding a place in that last stretch where we could get down to the river and dip our toes in. But the threat of impending rain and the steep nature of the paths to the water nixed that idea.
I learned things on this amazing trip that will help on the next one. Chief among the lessons: take only what’s absolutely necessary, instead of packing extra clothing and enough power bars to feed a Boy Scout troop.
But the sight of that bear, and all the beautiful spots along the way, provided bright and inspiring moments that will stay with us forever.
