It’s a grab bag column today, starting with something everyone’s talking about and remembering this week: the 1969 Apollo 11 moon landing.
I was a scrawny 13-year-old that July, enjoying two weeks at Camp Wallawhatoola on the Cowpasture River in Millboro Springs, a pristine spot between Lexington and Warm Springs.
It was your basic camp stuff, with everything from canoeing to horseback riding and amazingly fun games like an elaborately organized capture-the-flag match that included armies of kids.
One moment that summer sticks out, however, as it was the week when American astronauts finally made good in the race to put men on the moon.
It’s more than a little amazing that I joined a hundred or so fellow campers to watch Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin walk on the moon, because we were off in the wilderness on a camping trip.
Yes, I know it’s a bit odd that we were away from the established camp to set up little tents and camp, but the idea was to make it like a real trip down the Cowpasture River. We stopped on the hillside and set up tents, a placement we’d rue before the night was done.
Somehow—and I think I remember something about a car battery being lugged along to make this possible—several counselors found a way to rig up a television at the top of the hillside with large “rabbit ears” antennae.
They must have realized it was going to be one of those “where were you?” moments in life and didn’t want us to miss out.
So we sat in rows on the hillside and watched Armstrong and Aldrin take those famous steps onto the moon, cheering when they did. Unfortunately, the other memories about staying and camping on that hillside are all wet.
It was a time when it just didn’t stop raining in that part of the world. And when the rains became torrential in the middle of the night, we learned that camping on a hillside and having water come rushing into our tents was no fun at all. Still, I’m thankful to the young staffers who came up with a way to plug us into what was going on a world away.
In an update for a story I’ve been following for several years, something meaningful happened recently at the Steamboat Era Museum in Irvington.
The Board of Directors of the Virginia Association of Museums held a reception at the Steamboat Era Museum where they explored the pilothouse of the steamboat Potomac that’s now the central exhibit there, as final work is finished on its complete renovation.
Gretchen Bulova, chair of the museum association’s board, got cheers and toasts when she announced the official removal of the pilothouse from the group’s list of “Ten Most Endangered Artifacts” around the state, a list it was put on in 2015.
Bulova also presented the executive director of the Steamboat Museum, Barbara Brecher, with a certificate of “Excellence in Conservation” in recognizing the museum “for its leadership in conservation of the Commonwealth of Virginia’s historic and cultural treasures.”
Finally, here’s an update on recent columns noting the revitalization of the Richmond County town of Warsaw, where I grew up.
Town Manager Joseph Quesenberry recently announced the coming of several new businesses. They include Bubba B’s Ice Cream; a custom embroidery apparel and goods business called Willow Stitch; Timed Together Southern Charm 2, which features refurbished furniture, antiques and other decorative items; and a Mennonite Market that offers fresh fruit and vegetables, baked goods, and cooked chicken on Saturdays.
“We’re fortunate to see that our revitalization efforts and our commitment to economic development are working hand-in-hand,” he said, noting that he expects to be announcing other arrivals soon.
The new businesses follow years of grants and improvements to downtown Warsaw, including a big drainage project that will transform a dilapidated shopping center into a lake and performance spot.