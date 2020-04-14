WITH the coronavirus making people terribly sick, some fatally, and causing so many to lose their jobs, it feels whiny and weak to talk about how the threat of COVID-19 is messing with those of us not as seriously hit.
And yet it’s that very divide that make these times so strange and the worry we all feel so intense.
Sure, stuck at home and going nowhere, we feel some modicum of safety. We keep visitors away and be careful when we venture out for food or necessities and we tell ourselves that things will be just peachy.
But then we hear the latest tally of people sick and dying, all around us. Each and every day that drives home the fact that all it would take to join them may be touching the wrong doorknob, walking by someone who sneezes unexpectedly or forgetting to sterilize a counter where something brought into the house was placed.
Yeah, I know, wash your hands, sterilize and be smart about what you do and where you go.
We can and we will do that, and even put on a happy face as we go through our days.
But for me and I imagine for many, there’s an underlying worry that never goes away, and gets ramped up by following the necessary but never-ending drumbeat of the toll the pandemic is taking.
As I said in an earlier column, I’m the sort who always tries to pursue the positive. I’ve been trying to do that since this hit and will continue to.
But what’s working against that right now is a growing concern that this “new normal” isn’t going away in weeks or even a few months.
Early on, I kept telling myself: don’t worry, we can do this for six weeks or even a few months. Put an end date on it and that’s when we could all take a deep breath and get back to “normal.”
But the thing that’s really eating away at my optimism is hearing the medical experts—the only folks anyone should listen to in the midst of this pandemic—say that we’ll still be coping with this in the summer, fall, into and through the winter and possibly even next spring.
Yes, testing and tracing can help, but the only thing that will truly lessen the need for social distancing and prohibitions on group events is the availability of a vaccine. And hopefully before that, treatments proven to work.
Until we’ve got those and in a good supply, we’ll be stuck trying to keep from passing this along and creating subsequent spikes in those getting the disease.
And yes, our economy and our personal finances have and will continue to take hits until those cures and preventive vaccines are available.
We’ll get through this, but we’ll get through it better if we all take care of each other. It will help if those who aren’t threatened by what’s shaping up to be a recession help take care of those who are.
So yes, buy takeout and gift cards from businesses that can’t have people come through their doors. And don’t whine and grouch about money our local, state and federal governments will spend to help people keep roofs over their heads, food in their stomachs and supplies they need to be safe.
Take care of the older neighbor who’s scared to go to the grocery store by picking up staples for him or her. And if you score a big bundle of toilet paper, share a few rolls with those who didn’t.
While I’m not a big fan of saying things that are trendy or socially correct, that doesn’t apply at all to the thanks and respect everyone’s sending out to the folks who are on the front lines of this coronavirus fight.
That includes not just medical folks and first responders, but also the brave souls who every day go in to work in grocery stores and other businesses needed to keep us fed, supplied and safe. Or who come when our heat, AC or other appliances or systems fail.
They know all too well that any one of the customers they interact with could be the one who gives the virus to them, despite all the safeguards and preventative measures. Yeah, they do it for a paycheck, but they also do it because they know how much we need them, now and always.
And no, that paycheck could never truly compensate them for the danger they and every nurse, doctor, firefighter, EMT and police officer face by just going to work every day.
Letting them know how much we truly and deeply appreciate them isn’t as good as a big pay raise to compensate for that danger, but it’s the least we can offer.
