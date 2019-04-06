A FRIEND told me the other day how shocked she was to learn her son had done something silly one evening when she and her husband were out for a bit.
It made me remember some of the really silly things I’d done in my youth, as well as some real doozies relatives had admitted to. None was more sweeping and potentially dangerous than an ill-fated trip one relative attempted across the Potomac River in a small boat decades ago.
This relative and a young pal lived along the shoreline of the Potomac River around Sandy Point. For years, these young friends not yet into their teens had been eyeing the Maryland shoreline several miles across from their homes.
One weekend, they decided to have a grand adventure: voyaging across the river to camp out on the wooded Maryland shoreline in a pup tent.
Details of what and when the youngsters told their parents about the trip have changed over the years as the story is shared. One item that’s consistent is that the parents didn’t get much prior knowledge of the jaunt.
Though the boys didn’t use much common sense and check out the weather report, they at least had the good sense to turn back when a storm hit and turned the river into a frothy mess.
Instead of camping out in Maryland, they settled into a patch of woods not far from their homes, setting up their tent and eating the food they’d packed.
One thing they didn’t do was tell their parents about the fact that they’d turned back and were safe camping not far from home.
The parents—who likely learned of the planned trip to Maryland in notes the boys left behind—were terrified at the thought of the youngsters being tossed about in a small boat in a storm.
They did a smart thing, calling local watermen they knew and beseeching them to help search for the boys. The watermen did, knowing how dangerous the storm was.
Details vary on exactly how long the searchers were out there and how much danger they were in during the storm.
Not at issue is the fact that the boys were eventually discovered in their tent. The parents’ blessed relief at that discovery soon enough turned to anger and embarrassment at putting the watermen in danger.
I’ve always believed that the punishment the two suffered was perfect. They were tasked with working on each of the watermen’s boats as repayment.
One of the dumbest things I ever did as a youngster came in response to a dare. Yeah, I was that stupid at 16.
I was sitting with friends on a pier at the same Sandy Point when one longtime friend bragged about how on vacation once he’d dived into water from a cliff.
Soon enough, we were all trading diving dares.
“Bet you wouldn’t dive off the Kinsale Bridge!” one friend said to me as a challenge. Dumb as the proverbial post, I shot back, “Oh, yes, I would!”
Today that bridge is a low one that doesn’t run far above Kinsale Creek, but back then it was a rickety old wooden thing that sat way up over the water.
Of course, the height of the dive I eventually took wasn’t the only thing that made it incredibly stupid. Even more dangerous was the fact that I dove off at night, when it was too dark to see anything that might have been floating by.
Had any sort of debris been floating where I landed—like a piling or a tree limb or a crab float that had come unmoored—a broken neck or fractured skull could have been my reward.
Thankfully, it wasn’t. And I pretty quickly wised up about that because not long after, a young woman at a nearby cottage suffered a debilitating injury from a dive into the water from a low pier.
Learn from my stupidity and never dive headfirst—or any other way—into water when you can’t see what’s there. And if you don’t know the water, don’t jump at all.
The third example of youthful exuberance and stupidity came when a group of friends and I were hanging out in a spot where several apple trees grew. After eating a few of the sweet fruits, we started talking about other ways to have fun with the apples.
I can’t for the life of me imagine how it happened, but someone suggested using passing cars to turn the fruit into apple sauce. It’s embarrassing, but true.
By the time the silly session was done, we’d tossed a dozen apples into the road, squealing in delight at the sights and sounds of passing cars making what we called apple sauce.
Lessons were learned quickly in the aftermath of that stunt. Punishments were swift and left a lasting impression. Several of us didn’t want to sit down for days after finding such a stupid way to waste good apples.