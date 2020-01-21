Today's a catch-up column, starting with a statewide vote the folks at Stratford Hall, the historic home of the Lees of Virginia, hope will go their way.
This isn’t a vote to elect someone or push an agenda.
Instead, it’s to choose an artifact at the historic home and attraction in Westmoreland County, an 18th-century sewing purse, as one of the top endangered artifacts in Virginia this year in the Virginia Association of Museums Conservation Grant Program.
The item in Stratford Hall’s collection is on the ballot because it has already been chosen as one of the top 10 endangered items after a competitive review of 30 applications from museums across Virginia.
The sewing purse, dating from the 1700s, was made and used by Hannah Ludwell Lee, who, along with husband Thomas Lee, was one of the original residents of Stratford Hall.
Stratford Hall is asking people to vote for the sewing purse in the “Top 10 Endangered Artifacts” online competition that ends today. (I apologize for not getting the word out sooner, but you have all day today to vote.)
The two artifacts that get the most votes during the competition will receive awards of $2,000 and $1,000, respectively, toward their conservation. The other eight honorees on the endangered list will be eligible for smaller awards from the selection committee.
Stratford officials said the sewing purse is a notable marker of 18th-century female accomplishments, a small representation of the life of an elite woman in Colonial Virginia, and a signifier of the materialization of family memory as it passed through generations of women.
They noted that the purse was passed from Hannah Ludwell Lee to her daughter, Hannah Corbin, an activist for women’s suffrage in the 18th century, to her daughter, Martha Turberville, to daughter-in-law Henrietta (Harriet) Turberville—daughter of Richard Henry Lee, a signer of the Declaration of Independence)—to daughter Cornelia Lee Turberville, the grandmother of the purse’s donor.
The artifact was donated to Stratford Hall’s collection in 1981 by Cornelia L. Post Niver.
This is the ninth year of the Virginia Association of Museum’s campaign to create awareness of the importance of Virginia’s museums and historic sites and the historic, cultural and artistic items in their care. The program has benefited more than 170 institutions to date, sharing with the public the expense museums undertake every day, and connecting them with future donors wishing to help in their stewardship efforts.
To vote, go online to vamuseums.org/virginias-top-10-endangered-artifacts.
Speaking of funding projects, in my rush to share details of a gathering and hike at the proposed Lake Caledon acreage in King George County in a column Sunday, I left out information on how to donate to the effort to add 455 acres of new state to the existing Caledon State Park and county park lands.
The Community Foundation of the Rappahannock River Region will handle the donations to the campaign. Checks can be mailed to The Community Foundation, P.O. Box 208, Fredericksburg, VA 22404-0208, with the words “Lake Caledon Fund” included in the memo line of the check. Online donations in the fundraising effort can be made online at cfrrr.org/donate-now.
And before we get too far away from the column I wrote on crazy drivers and dangerous driving situations encountered in our region, now is a good time to share some comments from readers.
John Symonds of Ladysmith commented on my observation that you now have to factor extra time on any trip because it takes so long to get out of town, especially on State Route 3 heading west.
“Something really needs to be done with the timing and movement of traffic on Route 3,” he said. “It is not efficient at all.”
Symonds said before moving to Ladysmith, he “used to drive out to the Harrison Crossing area every day coming and going to College Heights, 30 minutes on a good day. Then we moved to the Ladysmith area off of I–95. Leaving the YMCA in Ladysmith each day and going to our offices in College Heights, also 30 minutes. But wow, what a difference.”
Reader Carol Brooks shared a few stories of encountering dangerously bad motorists, one involving a driver in a dangerous hurry.
“On River Road in Spotsylvania, it’s very hilly, windy and narrow,” she said. “I was in a long line behind a slow driver who was going the speed limit when a car suddenly passed me ... . After waiting impatiently in front of me, he sped around the next car in front of him, around a blind curve!”
Brooks noted that this impatient driver continued his “leap-frogging until he finally was ahead of all of us. I’m just glad he and I were going in the same direction!”
Reader Pete Kolakowski said he’s seen many of the problems and drivers making bad decisions I referenced in my column. And he had some advice on how to avoid those sort of decisions.
“As I have told my children and those adults that would listen, when driving decisions need to be made, pause to think for 10 seconds or so because it might help you save a lot of pain, costs and even a life,” he said, noting that the approach had saved him from troubles at traffic lights and in passing situations.
