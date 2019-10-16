Ronnie Ross

Name: Ronald “Ronnie” Ross III

Birthplace: Tuscarawas County, Ohio

Age: 33

Family: Spouse Josie Ross and son, Ronnie Ross IV

Background: Ross lives with his family in western Loudoun County and has been a teacher at a private school in Warrenton for the past 10 years. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Wittenberg University where he was a member of the national honor society Phi Beta Kappa. He earned a master’s degree in education with a focus in school leadership from the University of Pennsylvania. He and his family attend Holy Cross Abbey and are active members of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, where Ronnie is a member of its School Advisory Board.

Have you ever been charged with or convicted of any crimes? No.

Top three campaign issues:

Health care: I believe that every person should be able to access quality, affordable health care. Virginia took a significant step toward this goal last year when we expanded Medicaid.

Education: Over the past 15 years, in inflation-adjusted numbers, teachers have had their pay cut by about 10 percent. I will advocate for a needed increase in teacher pay. I will work to strengthen our public education system. This means supporting career and technical training, but it also means looking at where education starts, with preschool. In addition, I will advocate for an increase in per-pupil funding.

Environment: Climate change is real, and we are already seeing its effects. A move toward a green economy is an investment in everything from the future of the Commonwealth to our own health. I will fight tirelessly to ensure that we protect our rich environment for our posterity.

Campaign website:

ronnieross.com

