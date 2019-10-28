The room where Tuesday's debate between 17th District state Senate candidates will be held has been changed.
The debate, which starts at 7 p.m., is now scheduled to be held in Room 116 of the University of Mary Washington’s Monroe Hall.
Democratic challenger Amy Laufer will debate incumbent Republican Bryce Reeves. Both are running to serve a district that includes Fredericksburg and Orange County, along with parts of Spotsylvania, Culpeper, Louisa and Albemarle counties.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.