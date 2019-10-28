The room where Tuesday's debate between 17th District state Senate candidates will be held has been changed.

The debate, which starts at 7 p.m., is now scheduled to be held in Room 116 of the University of Mary Washington’s Monroe Hall.

Democratic challenger Amy Laufer will debate incumbent Republican Bryce Reeves. Both are running to serve a district that includes Fredericksburg and Orange County, along with parts of Spotsylvania, Culpeper, Louisa and Albemarle counties.

Get our daily Headlines Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Scott Shenk: 540/374-5436

sshenk@freelancestar.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments