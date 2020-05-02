The Montpelier Foundation, which preserves President James Madison’s historic home, has chosen Roy F. Young II to be its president and chief executive officer. He took office April 21, the day of the announcement.
Young succeeds Kat Imhoff, who left Montpelier on Nov. 30 to join the Piedmont Environmental Council as a senior conservation fellow.
Young most recently served as a business consultant to Winterthur Museum, Garden and Library in Delaware, and co-chairs the Historic House and Sites Network at The American Alliance of Museums.
Before that, he was vice president for guest experience at George Washington’s Mount Vernon, developing experiences that ranged from presidential, diplomatic and Cabinet-level visits to robust engagements with schoolchildren.
“The Montpelier Foundation is entering a new era in which we will deepen the story of the estate and broaden our educational impact nationally and internationally,” said Gene W. Hickok, who chairs the foundation’s board of directors. “It’s hard to imagine a better leader for Montpelier in this new chapter than Roy Young. He has extensive experience in the stewardship of historic homes, in business management, and in education. It’s a perfect combination.”
Young was chosen after a nationwide, three-month search that yielded five finalist candidates, Hickok said.
“At this moment, the Constitution and Madison are critical to understanding our rights and civic responsibilities,” Young said in a statement. “I’m pleased to serve the Montpelier Foundation board and staff to steward this important place. Interest in American democracy is at its height, and we shall expand Montpelier’s digital reach, deepen its content, and encourage schoolchildren, scholars and lifelong learners with our onsite and digital experiences.”
The lifelong home of James Madison, father of the U.S. Constitution, architect of the Bill of Rights, and fourth U.S. president, Montpelier is more than a museum of American history.
As a monument to this founding father and as a center for constitutional education, Montpelier engages the public with the legacy of Madison’s most powerful idea: government by the people.
The historic home and its grounds are open to visitors and student groups throughout the year. Its Robert H. Smith Center for the Constitution offers residential and online educational programs.
To learn more, visit montpelier.org.
