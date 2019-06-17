Team RWB Fredericksburg and the Fredericksburg Rucking Group are partnering with Sugar Shack Donuts & Coffee this week to collect food for the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank.
Anyone who donates at least four items at the Sugar Shack at 8801 William Street will receive a free house doughnut. Items especially needed include canned meat, beans, fruits and vegetables; pasta and pasta sauce (non-glass container); low-sugar peanut butter and jelly; grain cereal, oatmeal and rice.
The Rucking Group will meet at Old Mill Park on Sunday to transport other food it and Team RWB have collected to Sugar Shack and all the donated items will be presented to the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank at 2:30 p.m.