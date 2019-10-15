Ryan McDougle
Name: Ryan McDougle
Birthplace: Virginia
Date of birth: November 1971
Family: Wife, Robyn Diehl McDougle; daughter, Reagan
Background: Worked in his mother’s small business, Sandy’s Plants. He attended James Madison University before attaining law degree at the Marshall–Wythe School of Law at the College of William & Mary. Law career started as a prosecutor for the Hanover County Commonwealth’s Attorney office, prosecuting domestic violence and family abuse offenders. His professional work on behalf of children grew into a personal commitment that resulted in the creation of the Hanover County Child Advocate Response Team. He is the chairman of the Virginia Senate Republican Caucus and the Senate Rules Committee. He is also a member of the Finance, Courts of Justice, Rehabilitation & Social Services, and Commerce and Labor committees in the state
Senate. He is a member of the Senate Finance Committee and Chairman of the Public Safety Subcommittee.
Have you ever been charged with or convicted of any crimes? N/A
Top three campaign issues: McDougle continues to fight to increase broadband coverage in the 4th District. He aims to address rising health care costs and premiums in Virginia, where expanding Medicaid hasn’t proven to be the solution. Lastly, McDougle believes we need to continue protecting what makes Virginia a great state to do business in: low taxes, conservative budgeting and protecting our right to work laws.
Campaign website:
