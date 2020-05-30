The COVID-19 pandemic that forced local schools to close in March made it impossible to hold this year’s Fredericksburg Regional Spelling Bee and later forced the cancellation of the Scripps National Spelling Bee.
But that doesn’t diminish the accomplishments of the area students who qualified for the regional bee and a chance to advance to the national finals. They spent many hours studying words most people would struggle to pronounce, much less spell, en route to winning their school bees and then their district competitions and earning spots in the regional contest.
That dedication and success is why district bee sponsors The Free Lance-Star and Central Rappahannock Regional Library consider all the qualifiers winners. So we take this opportunity to introduce, and congratulate, the Fredericksburg area’s best spellers of 2020.
This year, they are all Fredericksburg Regional Bee champions.
Evan Hall, eighth grade, Dixon-Smith Middle School, Stafford County: Evan has always loved language, whether it be through reading, speech, or writing, and his mother says his vocabulary has always been advanced beyond his age. Evan has qualified for every school bee since third grade, and has been to the Stafford County bee three times. “It is sad that he won’t get the opportunity to try again or go further,” she says, “but he can always say he ended his spelling career with a win!”
Angeleen Guerrero, fifth grade, Moncure Elementary, Stafford: Angeleen began reading at only 18 months and competed in her first spelling bee in the third grade, making it all the way to her school’s finals. Her father says Angeleen is excited by the opportunity to learn more words and their meaning and needed no prompting to study. She even started in-home spelling competitions with her family, which her dad says have become a “family activity we still do and enjoy.”
Samantha Ho, seventh grade, Thornburg Middle School, Spotsylvania: Samantha has participated in the spelling bee every year since third grade and has represented Spotsylvania County in the regional bee three years in a row. She won the Fredericksburg Regional Bee and advanced to the Scripps National bee in 2018. “The spelling bee will always have a special place in my heart,” she says. “The knowledge I gained will continue to benefit me on the SAT and in college.”
Olivia Caesar, seventh grade, Thornburg Middle School, Spotsylvania:
Olivia has been competing in the spelling bee since third grade, improving each year until she qualified to represent Spotsylvania this year in the regional bee. She loves reading and lists English as her favorite subject. She loves learning new words and their etymologies, but her favorite part of a spelling bee is “the adrenaline rush after it’s over, win or lose.”
Lavyeska Barrera Camacho, seventh grade, Walker-Grant Middle School, Fredericksburg: Lavyeska has always loved reading, her mother says. If she comes across a word she doesn’t know, she looks it up, researches it’s meaning, and writes it out so she is able to understand it. Lavyeska also enjoys spelling and helps spell words for her mom.
Joshua McVey, fourth grade, Madison Elementary, Caroline County: Joshua’s mother says she thought her son was preparing for a reading test when he first brought home pages of words to study. So she was surprised when his teacher called to tell her Joshua had won his class bee. But she was delighted when he won his school bee, and then the county bee to qualify for the regional competition.
Luke DiMaso, fifth grade, St. William of York school, Catholic Diocese: Luke says he became interested in spelling when he watched the Scripps National Spelling Bee. He prepared for this year’s bee by studying Scripps’ Words of the Champions list and Webster’s Unabridged Dictionary with over 470,000 words. He says he loves the challenge of learning so many words and calls spelling “a subject with endless possibilities to improve my understanding of the English language.”
Noah Foster, sixth grade, Colonial Beach Elementary: Noah’s mom attributes his spelling skills to an interest in reading that began at an early age. “What Noah likes about spelling is adding new words to his vocabulary,” she says.
Landon Reckard, fourth grade, Colonial Beach Elementary: Landon’s mother says he loves to spell words and learning their meaning. He studied the list provided by his school and was eager to compete. “He is highly competitive and loves the challenge,” his mother says.
Kylee Norman, fifth grade, Sycamore Park Elementary, Culpeper County: The oldest of four siblings, Kylee has always been drawn to learning and school and immersed herself in spelling after she competing in the bee last year and being disappointed with her performance. “She felt that she could have done better the previous year so she really wanted to apply herself to this years spelling bee,” her mom says. Kylee studied word lists with her Nana and mother after school and during the weekends and had them quiz her like she was in an actual bee.
Melody Harlan, sixth grade, Auburn Middle School, Fauquier:
After watching her school’s annual spelling bee in second grade, Melody told her parents she wanted to compete and win the following year. She prepared by reading higher-level books and achieved her goal in third grade, then went on to win the county bee the next three years. Melody has also competed on NBC’s “Genius Junior,” a game show that teams kids up for extraordinary brain challenges.
Riley Min, fourth grade, Greenville Elementary, Fauquier County: Riley became interested in the spelling bee when she participated in her first class bee in third grade. She credits her success to hard work and a passion for words. “She used to say it hurts her eyes when she sees a misspelling,” her mother says.
Liam Steele, seventh grade, Spotsylvania, homeschool: Liam has been competing in spelling bees for several years and plans to keep going as long as he can. Liam’s mother says he has a knack for spelling and enjoys it. “Almost every day, you can find him poring over a spelling list, studying etymology and word choice,” she says.
Deven Archer, fifth grade, King George Elementary: Deven became interested in spelling when he was in second grade and made it to the county bee twice before winning on his third try. An avid speller, he studied his spelling list or the dictionary any chance he got to prepare for the competition. His aspiration is to learn to spell every word in the English language.
Jackson Hamilton, eighth grade, Prospect Heights Middle School, Orange County: The self-proclaimed “most competitive person in the world,” Jackson is also a geography fanatic. He says geography helps him learn about the world and spelling helps him learn about languages, so they go well together. He is methodical and exhaustive in his spelling study, using lists, color-coded dots and checks, flashcards, and even studying on road trips.
Parker Giles, seventh grade, Grymes Memorial, private school: Parker became interested in the bee around age 3 because his sister had been a bee participant and he helped her study. He competed in the private-school division bee for six years, challenging reigning division champion Ethan Mallon. He broke through this year after coming up with his own study method in which he ranked words by their difficulty ratings and studied them from least to greatest. Parker “really enjoys spelling because his natural aptitude with it gives him confidence,” his mom says.
Izabella Bojorquez, fifth grade, Washington District Elementary, Westmoreland: Izabella wasn’t interested in competing in her class bee at first because she didn’t think she was good at spelling. But her mother encouraged her to study and practice, and she overcame her own doubts and a case of stage fright to become the county champion. “She learned a valuable lesson in practicing and working hard,” her mom says.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.