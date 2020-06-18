The Fredericksburg office of the Salvation Army has received more than 2,000 loaves of bread from a trucking company that had to get rid of it—and is looking to give it out to anyone who needs it.

“We definitely just want the bread to go out to the community, rather than going to waste,” said Candice Armstrong, social services coordinator.

The Salvation Army office is at 2014C Lafayette Blvd., in the city, and is open daily between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m, except for an hour at noon for lunch. For more information, call 540/373-3431.

