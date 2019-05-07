Bringing a message of, “never forget,” a small contingent visited Culpeper National Cemetery on Monday morning as part of the Carry the Load National Relay awareness event in an effort to remember the fallen.
Traversing the East Coast route, the nine-person relay team started walking last Monday from West Point, New York on a journey to connect Americans to the sacrifices of American military, veterans, first responders and their families.
Other teams originated in Seattle and Minneapolis with all three routes meeting Memorial Day weekend in Dallas, Texas as part of the nonprofit group’s annual initiative since 2011 to restore the true meaning of the national holiday.
Along the way, the routes will pass through 26 National Cemeteries, including the one in Culpeper, founded in 1867 to inter Civil War dead. On Monday, the walkers visited the Brandy Station Volunteer Fire Department before arriving in a big bus for a plaque dedication and to talk about their mission. The organization’s logo shows a man carrying another man on his back.
Dameon Burcie, a captain with the Dallas Fire Department, and fellow firefighter, Capt. Brandon Green, walked for one of their fallen, Lt. Todd Krodle. He died in the line of duty in 2011. Both men wore hand-written tags bearing his name pinned to the back of heavy backpacks.
“He was a friend of ours,” Burcie said. “Todd lost his life when he fell through a roof in an apartment fire. We wanted to do something to keep his memory alive.”
Repeated several times during the brief gathering was a quote—“They say you die twice. One time when you stop breathing and a second time when somebody says your name for the last time.”
Lt. Todd Krodle was a great, Christian man, said Green.
“He was an excellent firefighter and a mentor. Todd was also a lot of fun and just a quality human being nobody wanted to forget,” he said.
Lane Riley, a college senior who works part-time for Carry the Load, based in Dallas, said a lot of Americans don’t know how to observe Memorial Day the correct way.
“Talk about the fallen, say their names. The respect should be given year-round,” he said. “This is an alternative way of honoring those people.”
Along the route, done in five-mile increments before the passing off of an American flag, citizens are invited to walk along to talk about the people being remembered.
“We carry the stories of these men and women,” Riley said.
Culpeper Cemetery Director and veteran Matthew Priest said he was honored to host the group from Carry the Load. He mentioned his own friend and fellow comrade, Daniel Elliott, who was killed in 2011 on the battlefields of Iraq. Priest said he would continue to carry his load while helping to honor the memory of all the fallen.
Next to the entrance of the cemetery’s administrative offices, Priest unveiled the plaque, reading: “In honor of those who gave the ultimate sacrifice in service to the United States of America and the families they left behind. The sacrifice will not be forgotten.”
The National Cemetery Director acknowledged the presence, in the sparse audience, of Andre and Heather Thomas, of Culpeper, the parents of U.S. Army Sgt. Cameron Thomas, killed two years ago in the line of duty. The 23-year-old was on his fifth deployment when he was fatally shot April 27, 2017 during a night raid on a remote stronghold in Afghanistan.
The family recently remembered their beloved son and brother on the anniversary of his death, said Mrs. Thomas. Two of Cameron’s sisters jumped from planes in his honor.
“He was a Ranger—he did that all the time,” said Heather Thomas. “Another of his sisters went mountain climbing, and we flew kites at the beach with our grandchildren.”
The family then enjoyed a steak dinner in memory of Cameron Thomas.
“He loved steak—medium rare,” said his mother. “He could eat five or six steaks at a time. He was a big guy, very muscular.”
Every Sunday, she added, they put flowers at his grave situated in the new section of Culpeper National Cemetery. Heather Thomas said she appreciated the efforts of Sharing the Load.
“It’s nice these organizations don’t let people forget,” she said. “That’s the hardest part—over time people forget the sacrifice and that war is still going on over there.”
U.S. Air Force veteran James Robinson, of Madison County, attended Monday’s ceremony with other members of the Virginia Patriot Guard, a motorcycle group that provides military funeral escorts. He came with his young granddaughter, waving a tiny flag, in a show of support.
“Just like they said in the speech, when we stop calling their names—they’re dead,” Robinson said. “We put a lot of guys over there in the ground,” he said, pointing to the neat rows of white military tombstones. “So we say their names.”