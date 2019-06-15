If you were setting out to find the last Union soldiers buried in each locality hereabouts, how would you do that?
Robert Heath and other members of the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War have a pretty good feel for that, given that they’ve been involved in that very search since 2017.
The local members of the hereditary society, formed in the 1880s by Civil War vets who didn’t want their memories to fade away, are taking part in a national program called the “Last Soldier Project.”
Heath and fellow SUVCW member Michael Beard of Stafford County were nice enough to meet with me a while back to describe the group’s efforts.
Beard said the “Last Soldier Project” is really an effort to remind people there are Union soldiers buried throughout the area.
“When the project was begun nationally about a decade ago, the idea was that by marking the last soldier buried in each locality, you really shine a light on all the soldiers buried there,” said Beard, “To find those last ones buried, you really have to go through them all to see who was that very last soldier buried.”
So far, the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War think they have a pretty good line on the last Union soldiers buried in several spots.
They believe Private Evander Highland Willis, who died Oct. 12, 1935, was the last Union soldier buried in Fredericksburg. He is interred with his wife, Lucy Sprague Willis, at the National Cemetery.
They note that Willis was born in Vermont in 1845, and joined the 8th Vermont Infantry, which served under General Philip Sheridan’s Army of the Shenandoah throughout the Valley campaign, putting him at the battles of Winchester and Cedar Creek before mustering out in 1865.
After living and working in Vermont and South Dakota after the war, Willis came to Virginia to manage his son’s farm of Elwood in Spotsylvania County, living and working there for more than 20 years.
In Stafford, the search so far points to Frances Mankey. Research indicates he served in the 98th Pennsylvania Volunteers and was at the battles of Salem Church and the Wilderness. He died in Stafford on Dec. 5, 1924 and is buried at Hartwood Presbyterian Church.
So far, no soldier has been identified yet as the last buried in Spotsylvania County, partly because the county is so large, with so many private and family burial grounds. But the search is on.
“We want to put the two we’ve identified in the city and Stafford and hear from anyone who might know of a soldier buried later in either of those localities,” said Heath. “We’d also like to hear from anyone who knows where Union soldiers might be buried in spots that would be hard for us to locate. Our hope is to find them all.”
That sort of information can be shared by email: commander@irishbrigadecamp.com.
Heath's has spent countless hours trundling through local cemeteries, thumbing through books of burial records and going through grave indexes and databases of Union soldiers.
His first step was finding all the cemeteries in each locality—no small feat because there are more than 260 in Stafford, more than 240 in Spotsylvania and more than 30 in the city. He then used the website called Find A Grave to identify people buried during the most likely years when Union soldiers from the Civil War would have died.
One exception was the Fredericksburg National Cemetery, where some 3,000 Union troops are identified among the more than 50,000 soldiers buried there.
Heath said he used everything from records kept by each cemetery to a growing database of grave sites being compiled in Stafford by a cemetery committee there. The retired General Dynamics employee said another part of the search involved visiting cemeteries to see if Union military service was noted on gravestones.
“Sometimes, it was, sometimes it wasn’t,” said Heath.
He hopes that after marking the last Union soldier buried in each locality, the group turns to marking every grave of Union veterans not already noted.
Beard, a retired federal auditor who was assistant inspector general of the Department of Homeland Security, noted that the Union descendants group is much smaller than its Confederate counterpart.
“That’s partly because in communities in the North, the only thing you’ll find with any reference to the Civil War is a small marker or two,” he said. “Here in the South, you’re never far from a preserved battlefield or Civil War museum. People have been raised hearing about the impacts of the war on the land and population here.”
Beard said that although the project is really just getting started in Virginia, some states are much farther along.
“In Wisconsin, they have a list of every cemetery in the state and know who was the last Union soldier buried in each of those cemeteries,” he said. “We’ve got a ways to go to catch up.”
For more information on the group and effort, go online to irishbrigadecamp.com.