A regularly scheduled security exercise at the Navy base at Dahlgren may cause traffic backups or make it more difficult for residents to access the bases, according to Naval Support Facility Dahlgren.
All naval bases in the continental United States will participate in Exercise Solid Curtain–Citadel Shield 2020 from Feb. 3–14. The exercise is designed to enhance the readiness of Navy security forces and ensure seamless interoperability among the commands, other services and agency partners.
There may be times when the exercise causes increased traffic around bases or delays in access, and residents may also see or hear security activities associated with the exercise, according to a news release.
Then, the bases at Dahlgren and Indian Head, Md., will evaluate the exercise the week of Feb. 17. Drills conducted that week also may cause traffic delays, according to the base. For more information, contact the Naval Support Activity South Potomac Public Affairs Office at 540/653-8153.
