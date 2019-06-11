State Sen. Bryce Reeves of Spotsylvania County rolled an easy win Tuesday in the Republican primary for the 17th District seat.
Reeves captured 82 percent of the vote to defeat GOP challenger Rich Breeden. He will face Democrat Amy Laufer, who garnered over 78 percent of the vote against Ben Hixon in that party's primary.
The 17th Senate District includes Fredericksburg, Orange County, and parts of Spotsylvania, Culpeper, Louisa and Albemarle counties.
In the 28th Senate District, political newcomer Qasim Rashid has a big lead over former Stafford Supervisor Laura Sellers in the Democratic primary. With 43 of 63 precincts counted, Rashid has close to 60 percent of the votes. The 28th District covers parts of Spotsylvania, Stafford, Prince William, Westmoreland and King George counties.
The incumbent, Republican Sen. Richard Stuart, has no primary opponent.
In the 24th District Republican primary, incumbent Sen. Emmett Hangar Jr. is on his way to victory over Culpeper's Tina Freitas, leading 58 percent to 42 percent with 75 percent of the precincts counted.