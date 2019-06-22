Shenandoah National Park Superintendent Jennifer Flynn recently announced that the park’s mobile visitor center has won a national award from the Public Lands Alliance.
The award was announced at the group’s annual conference in Denver in February. The mobile visitor center won first place in the Outstanding Public Engagement of the Year category.
The mobile visitor center is a partnership between the park and the Shenandoah National Park Association, which purchased the van and funded exterior design and the customized interior design and fabrication.
Visitors to the southern end of the park, where there is no visitor center, can access the van to get maps, see movies and exhibits, and learn more about how to experience the park.
The van is out and about in the southern district (between Highway 33 and Highway 64) about five days a week. The park also features it at special events including the Virginia State Fair, Park Neighbor Day and local Christmas parades.
“We are excited to offer this nontraditional way to engage with our visitors and facilitate a great visit to Shenandoah National Park,” Flynn said.
Greta Miller, executive director of the Park Association, added, “We love the idea of providing these services to visitors, and winning a national award is quite an honor.”
The Shenandoah National Park Association is one of the nonprofit partners of the park. The Association sells interpretive and educational products in the two visitor centers in Shenandoah National Park and online. All profits are used to support the interpretive and educational activities of the park.
For more information about the Shenandoah National Park Association, visit its website at snpbooks.org.