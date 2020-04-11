A shoulder-widening project is scheduled this month on a pair of Stafford County roads.
The work will be done on Decatur Road and Ramoth Church Road, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation, which is undertaking the project with the county.
Widening the shoulders is aimed at improving safety along stretches of both roads.
“The project is intended to reduce the risk of crashes and injuries that can result from vehicles running off the road,” local VDOT spokeswoman Kelly Hannon said in a news release.
Crews will start work on a 1.5-mile stretch of Decatur Road, between Widewater Road and Norman Road, Monday and continue through April 24. About 1,900 vehicles use the road daily on its busiest stretches, according to VDOT.
Once work is complete on Decatur Road, Hannon said crews will move to Ramoth Church Road, likely in late April or early May.
The widening on Ramoth Church Road will be done at spot locations between Interstate 95 and Courthouse Road, covering about 4.5 miles. and will last an estimated two weeks.
About 2,900 vehicles use the road on its busiest stretches every day, according to VDOT.
Drivers can expect brief delays on both roads while work is being done, as there will be one-way, alternating traffic directed by a flagging crew.
Work will be done between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.
Crews will spread a new layer of asphalt on the widened shoulders, “to create a uniform appearance and smooth travel surface,” Hannon said. She added that new center-line lane markings will be painted for a brighter and more reflective appearance.
The county is spending about $400,000 on the shoulder widening.
Both roads also are set to be paved this summer.
