Crews are scheduled to start clearing roadside shoulders and ditches alongside State Route 3 in Spotsylvania County this week.
The work is expected to improve drainage, along a stretch of the highway from Andorra Drive and Carter Avenue to the Orange County line, the Virginia Department of Transportation said in a release.
There will be lane closures For the work, during which crews also will spread fresh shoulder stone.
Depending on the weather, the work is scheduled to be done between 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. each weekday through April 10.
Work was scheduled to start Monday morning, but rain was expected to fall into the evening.
Crews will start work at the Andorra and Carter intersection, working on the westbound side of Route 3 first. Crews will make their way to U.S. 20 at the Orange line and then turn around and do the work on the eastbound side back to the Spotsylvania intersection.
VDOT said crews will be using an Athey loader. With crews using the loader and a grader and dump truck in coordination, it allows work to be done on the move, meaning crews can finish the project faster.
