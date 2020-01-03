Members of Virginia’s top pro-gun group recently posted signs in the town of Culpeper with a reproduction of the racist photo that appeared in Gov. Ralph Northam’s 1984 medical school yearbook.
“The man behind the sheet wants your guns,” stated the poster, which promoted the Virginia Citizen Defense League’s Jan. 20 rally in Richmond. The poster showed an image from Northam’s yearbook page of two men, one wearing blackface, the other a Ku Klux Klan robe.
At least two of the signs, mounted on foamboard, were prominently posted on utility poles sometime during the weekend after Christmas in the historically African-American neighborhood along Old Fredericksburg and Orange roads. Some of the area is low income, situated in town gateways along State Route 3 and U.S. 15.
The posters were removed early this week, as local ordinance prohibits temporary signs from being posted on utility poles in a public right of way, said Charles Rapp, Culpeper planning director.
VCDL founder Paul Moog, a Navy veteran and outspoken opponent of the governor’s proposed firearms legislation, paid for the signs and arranged for their posting. At least one local person complained to Culpeper police about the image on the sign. And another, Culpeper resident Joan McBride, contacted the Star-Exponent to express her disbelief.
“In this day and age, that is despicable to use any kind of intimidation or reference to previous intimidation against a segment of our population,” McBride said in a phone inteview earlier this week. “The implicit message, which made my blood run cold, is that guns and intimidation and certain populations go together. It was terrible.”
McBride was not aware at first that the photo was from Northam’s yearbook. Either way, she said, it has no place in Culpeper, which McBride described as a “loving, multi-racial, multi-ethnic little town.”
Moog, of Orange, said in a phone conversation that the signs were deliberately placed in the ethnic neighborhood.
“That was deliberate,” he said. “I’ve been trying to alert the African-American community to this racist gun control the governor is pushing. The black people are woke—they know what this is all about.”
Moog added of the signs, “I’m sure only Democrats are complaining because they’re embarrassed by their governor who is basically an unrepentant buffoon.”
The 36-year-old photo in Northam’s yearbook surfaced in early 2019, at which time the governor admitted he was in the image. In an official statement at the time, Northam called it “clearly racist and offensive,” and apologized. Less than a day later, the governor denied being in the photo.
“The point of these posters is to bring it back,” Moog said. “I think it resonates with most folks the Democrats are pushing this stuff to take the attention away from the governor’s embarrassing racist past. That’s what this is all about—he’s trying to get away from his scandal, and it’s worked.”
Moog said he personally put up some of the signs along with other VCDL volunteers. He added that he has sent electronic versions of it to folks in southwest Virginia and Richmond who requested them. Moog said the history of gun-control originated with a Democratic-led KKK trying to take guns away from black people.
“It was aimed at disarming blacks and immigrants,” Moog said. “Really, nothing has changed. Democrats have a disdain for the common people, the American way of life and the entire Bill of Rights.”
VCDL President Philip Van Cleave said the intent of the signs was to promote the rally “because the governor has basically declared war on gun owners.”
“If they want to put in bills aimed at criminals, or getting more mental health beds, or help for people in crisis with suicide, we’re all for that,” he said in a phone inter view.
“But anything that deals with people like you and me that don’t commit crimes and they want to restrict us some more, no,” he added. “That’s what all the sanctuary cities are about, the 100,000 people that came out over the last six weeks, that’s what they’ve basically been coming out for.”
Last month, the Culpeper County Board of Supervisors joined that movement, voting unanimously to become a Second Amendment County.
Van Cleave said the imagery on the signs “doesn’t bother us.”
“That’s a photo out of a yearbook and the governor admitted to being in that photo so yeah, we’re OK with it. It’s not something VCDL is promoting ourselves, but we don’t have a problem with (Moog) putting those together to promote Lobby Day,” he said.
The image ties in perfectly with gun control, according to Van Cleave, saying the KKK perpetuated it upon newly freed slaves starting in the mid-1800s. He was aware the signs were posted in an area where many residents are black and poor.
“Yes, gun control impacts them the most,” Van Cleave said. “Gun control was aimed at them, it makes perfect sense that it would be there, and those are the very people that need to wake up to gun rights to be able to protect themselves.”
He, too, said Northam is pushing the legislation to hide from his past.
“Don’t look at me, look over there, we need gun control, don’t worry about my foibles with wearing blackface,” Van Cleave said. He added there was nothing threatening about the sign.
“The sign wasn’t implying anything was going to happen to them,” he said of neighbors around where the signs were posted. “It was talking about a gun rally.”
Moog, who pointed to “leftist groups” using a similar image around the state to promote their gun agenda, said the majority of people know the origin of its imagery.
“If it was offensive, it wouldn’t have stayed up more than 10 minutes,” said Moog, who recently spoke at meeting of the Orange County Board of Supervisors in support of a Second Amendment Sanctuary there, which was adopted. At the meeting, Moog called Northam and Democrats “domestic enemies,” according to the Orange County Review.
When shown the Northam yearbook photo, a longtime resident of the Culpeper area where the signs appeared immediately recognized it as such.
“Typical of Culpeper,” said the African American woman, a senior citizen who did not wish to be named. She added, “I got past that picture of the governor. We have more important things to worry about in this country.”
The woman added that while she did not forgive Northam for the image, “It’s too much to make of something somebody did when they were young.”
She said she did not support taking away people’s guns, but said that something needs to be done about everyday gun violence, including in churches.
“The problem needs to be addressed,” she said.
Attorney General Mark Herring, in a recent statement, said localities’ Second Amendment Sanctuary resolutions would have no legal force if the General Assembly passes gun-safety laws, which he said would be enforced and followed.
“What we’re talking about are the kind of common-sense gun safety laws that Virginians voted for just a few weeks ago, like universal background checks to make sure that dangerous people aren’t buying guns,” Herring said. “Too many Virginians have lost their lives to guns, and it is well past time that we enact these gun safety measures that will save lives and make our communities safer.”
The governor’s office did not respond Thursday to several requests for comment.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.