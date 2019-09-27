The first mosque in Culpeper County is now under construction.
The Islamic Center of Culpeper will host a ground breaking celebration 2 to 4 p.m. this Saturday at the one-acre site located at 14434 Rixeyville Rd., just north of Ira Hoffman Lane. A delicious dinner of Afghani food will follow at the Culpeper Holiday Inn Express on Madison Road.
All are invited to attend the ground breaking that will include remarks from local officials and leaders in the local Muslim community, said Culpeper business owner Mohammad Nawabe, president of the Islamic Center of Culpeper.
“Happy because we are close to having something over here,” he said of finally seeing the project start.
The closest Islamic prayer houses to Culpeper are in Fredericksburg and Manassas, Nawabe noted. Local members of the faith group currently worship in an old, small house on Brandy Road that has no heat or air-conditioning and inadequate restrooms.
For the past two years, the Islamic Center has invited members of other faiths to attend “friendship dinners” at the humble site in an effort to build bridges in this mostly Christian community. Nawabe said those dinners, designed to help each faith member better understand the other, will continue, and hopefully more frequently, when the new mosque opens, expected to occur in late 2020.
The estimated cost of the new, 5,000-square-foot mosque on two levels is $620,000. The Islamic Center of Culpeper has raised about $285,000 so far, Nawabe said, adding the project would be built in phases as more money was raised. “Once the foundation is in and the building started, people can see it is starting and give to finish the project,” he said.
The general contractor, working at the site on Thursday, was Lewis Construction of Sterling. The prayer house will face Rixeyville Road in the northeasterly direction of Mecca, Islam’s holiest city in Saudi Arabia. There will be 30 parking spaces out front and more in the back as well as a full basement that will be used as a multipurpose hall, playroom, youth room and library.
A carpeted prayer hall will comprise most of the main level, where worshippers will pray on the ground, a symbol of humility. The religious facility, from the outside, will look relatively plain, resembling a large house. Nawabe said the Culpeper County Building Department has been easy to work with in obtaining the necessary permits.
“They work with us so beautifully,” he said. “No issue, no problem—everybody so friendly.”
In 2016, on the other hand, the Culpeper County Board of Supervisors denied a sewer permit for the project until the U.S. Justice Department filed a religious discrimination suit and a judge forced them to grant the permit as well as monetary damages. The judge found the supervisors’ decision was influenced by anti-Muslim bias in the community.
Members of the Islamic Center of Culpeper are hoping that such bias is behind them now. Its congregation is growing, according to Nawabe, noting last year’s celebration of Ramadan drew 160 people. He said there a lot of Muslims in the area, but no adequate religious facilities to serve them.
The local group is currently served by a rotation of faith leaders, known as imams. Former imam, Dr. Nabeel Babar, is still associated with the Islamic Center, but has moved to Harrisonburg and is not available for regular prayer services.
Nawabe remembers when he was a younger man working in a meat locker in Front Royal. The only place for him to pray was in a tiny locker room. His boss noticed the dilemma and offered him roomier accommodations. The gesture meant a lot, Nawabe said.
“When you respect a person, they will respect you,” he said.
The president of the Islamic Center of Culpeper said he met with neighbors of the planned prayer house prior to site work in a gesture of friendliness and peace. People may determine their opinions on others based on what they hear, Nawabe said. But like at the friendship dinners, conversation is more conducive to really getting to know someone.
“We try to build relationships to understand each other,” he said. “You need to sit and talk with each other to do that.”
Nawabe invited the community to celebrate with them this weekend. He said the mosque project would be good for all of Culpeper. The ground-breaking invitation states the facility is “for the future of a new generation,” and, “We would appreciate your support for this historical event in the name of Allah SWT.” SWT is an Arabic acronym for a word that translates as “Glory to Him, the Exalted,” indicating an act of reverence or devotion to God.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.