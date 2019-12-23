Christmas can be a magical time for a child, especially when it involves riding with Santa Claus on his sleigh in a parade.
Olivia Huefner, 9, received just such an invitation from Dale Ballew, aka Santa Claus, as a Christmas and get-well gift after she had open-heart surgery to repair a rare congenital heart defect.
That is why this Christmas is so special for the King William County girl and the Santa Claus she accompanied in the Bowling Green parade on Dec. 15.
Ballew is a professional Santa Claus and says he enjoys helping children experience the magic of Christmas. For the Bowling Green man, that means sometimes delivering a puppy to a little girl on Christmas Day or having the Lionel Train Co. deliver a free train set to soothe an autistic boy.
Ballew reached out to Olivia’s mother, Dana Huefner, by way of Facebook after he read about her daughter following the surgery at Duke University on Nov. 28, 2018. Ballew messaged that he was praying for Olivia.
Dana said Olivia is only the third patient with the rare heart defect dysphagia lusoria to have open-heart surgery in the United States. The medical condition meant that her right subclavian artery grew abnormally, putting pressure on her esophagus and making it difficult for her to swallow.
The problem is more common and operable on the left-side artery. “This made her condition extremely rare,” Dana said.
When Olivia was a newborn, her parents, Dana and Erik Huefner, noticed that she would vomit and reflux during feedings. The problem eventually subsided until last year, when the symptoms—including shortness of breath, inability to swallow and fatigue—reappeared.
Her weight dropped to 35 pounds. “She went downhill fast,” her mother said. They went to Virginia Commonwealth University Children’s Hospital, where doctors discovered the right-side artery heart defect.
Surgery was needed to divide the vascular rings to release the pressure against her trachea and replant and redirect the artery.
Olivia was subsequently referred to pediatric heart and thoracic surgeon Dr. Joseph Turek at Duke University Hospital. He told her parents that he had performed the repair on the left side, but not on the right.
“At this point, seconds counted to save her life,” her mother said. “Dr. Turek told us if we are willing to take the risk, then he was going to save our little girl’s life.”
The surgery lasted nine hours and required Olivia to sit up.
The many doctor and hospital visits last December made for a small Christmas for the family last year.
“I just wanted to do something special for this little girl,” Ballew said. “So I told her mom I would come dressed as Santa to her birthday party and have another Christmas with her since she couldn’t have one at home.”
One of his gifts to her was the opportunity to ride in his sleigh as a snow princess in the Bowling Green Christmas Parade.
Olivia said riding in the sleigh was a magical experience.
“This is all I want for Christmas,” she said.
She can now eat pizza on her own. Her weight has doubled and she has grown six inches in less than six months.
Ballew, 64, has no children of his own, but he has developed such a strong reputation in his 10 years of playing Santa that he schedules Christmas appearances seven months in advance.
He has become one of the Santa posers for Kitt Creative Studio in Fredericksburg. Photographer Sarah Kittredge donated a photo session of Olivia and Ballew as Santa with nostalgia backdrop scenes.
Ballew says he loves seeing kids’ eyes light up when they see him as Santa.
“Having gotten close to Olivia and her family, she is a part of me now,” he said. “I love the way all of this has turned out.”
