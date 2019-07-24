Tickets are now on sale for SlideFXBG, the three-lane, 1,000-foot inflatable waterslide that made its first splash in the ’Burg last year.
It will be back in town Aug. 31, and will be set up on William Street a few feet below College Avenue and end at Sunken Road.
Tickets cost $27 and are available at slidefxbg.com in two-hour blocks that begin at 11 a.m. No one will be able to enter the line for the slide after 6:45 p.m.
Last year, nearly 2,000 people signed up for Slide FXBG, which was a collaboration between Fredericksburg and the University of Mary Washington on Eagle Nation Day. President Troy Paino took the inaugural plunge, followed by Fredericksburg Economic Development Authority Chairman Robert Carter and City Manager Tim Baroody.
UMW will work closely on planning and logistics for the event, but it will not be part of Eagle Nation Day this time.