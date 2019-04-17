SlideFXBG made such a splash last year that it will be back in town Aug. 31.
This time, however, Urban Slide operator Kodiak Events will be bringing its three-lane, 1,000-foot slip-and-slide to William Street instead of Hanover Street. The start of the slide will be set up a few feet below College Avenue and end at Sunken Road.
“The gradient on William is more consistent, and we wouldn’t be impacting any households given where the slide will start and end, hence the decision for the move,” said Clint Manning, Fredericksburg’s tourism product and event developer.
Last year, nearly 2,000 people signed up for Slide FXBG, which was a collaboration between the city and the University of Mary Washington on Eagle Nation Day. UMW President Troy Paino took the inaugural plunge, followed by Fredericksburg Economic Development Authority Chairman Robert Carter and City Manager Tim Baroody.
“We’re thrilled that Fredericksburg contacted us for SlideFXBG, round two!” said Shawn Smith of the Houston-based company in a news release. “As event organizers, it always makes us happy when we produce such a fun experience that clients wish to use our services again and again. In collaborating so well with the respective departments for the city and the University of Mary Washington, it certainly has us excited to come back to town for another year.”
UMW will work closely on planning and logistics for the event, but it will not be part of Eagle Nation Day this time. The EDA will be providing the initial funding. Anyone interested in sponsoring the event should contact Clint Manning, Fredericksburg’s tourism product and event developer, at 540/372-1216.
Ticket prices haven’t been set yet, but will likely be around the same as last year when they were sold in two-hour time slots for $25 plus a $3 processing fee. Updates will be posted on SlideFXBG’s website at slidefxbg.com and @slidefxbg on Facebook and Instagram for updates.