A minor earthquake rumbled early Monday morning near Mineral in Louisa County, the same general area where a much larger and damaging quake struck in 2011.
The Monday morning temblor happened just after 5 a.m. and was measured at 2.7 magnitude, which is considered “a very minor earthquake,” said Don Blakeman, a geophysicist with the USGS’s National Earthquake Information Center.
The quake’s epicenter was near Interstate 64, 6.7 miles south of Mineral.
Louisa County Administrator Christian Goodwin said he noticed the quake.
"I felt it and heard it," he said. "We're accustomed to that sound."
Goodwin said he has seen chatter about the quake online, but added there had been no official reports of damage. By noon, more 325 people had reported feeling something, according to the USGS website.
Blakeman said it takes at least a magnitude 3.5 earthquake for shaking to occur, and it usually takes at least a 5.0 magnitude quake to cause damage.
Monday morning’s earthquake pales in comparison with the one that struck in 2011. Each level on the Richter scale is 10 times stronger than the previous one, and the 2011 earthquake was a magnitude 5.8.
Blakeman said that earthquake "was a very different beast" than Monday's.
The 2011 quake, the strongest on the East Coast in nearly 70 years, caused damage throughout the region. The Mineral town hall roof caved in and two Louisa schools were shut down for the rest of the school year. The quake even damaged the Washington Monument.
The earthquake also caused concern about two nearby nuclear reactors at the North Anna Power Station, which was shut down for about two months.
