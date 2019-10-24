Extra school resource officers were called to Riverbend High School Thursday after several social media posts appeared to show students there wearing clothing depicting the Confederate flag and using a racial slur, a Spotsylvania County school spokeswoman said.
Spotsylvania County Public Schools spokeswoman Rene Daniels said Thursday afternoon in an email to The Free Lance–Star that the school division is aware of “recent social media posts involving students making inappropriate gestures and derogatory statements while wearing clothing that depicted the Confederate Flag.”
The posts were shared on Twitter and included pictures of students dressed in camouflage and the Confederate flag and screenshots of conversations in which other students are referred to by the N-word.
The school is celebrating spirit week before Homecoming this weekend. The students were dressed up for a “country” theme, according to some of the posts.
Daniels said no physical violence resulted from the incident. The additional resource officers were called in to “provide support and reassurance to concerned students and parents,” Daniels said.
Daniels said students have the right “to express themselves in a peaceful manner, but that right must be balanced against the peaceful operation of the school environment.
“The School and the Division do not condone or tolerate the use of abusive and insulting language, discrimination, or harassment,” Daniels’s statement continued. “Our priority is always to provide a learning environment that is safe and welcoming for all students.”
