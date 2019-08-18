The company building a 500-megawatt solar facility in western Spotsylvania partnered with a local nonprofit foundation to distribute $25 million throughout the county.
The fund is something the chief executive officer of Utah-based Sustainable Power Group pledged during the approval process for the facility.
The solar company, also known as sPower, has joined with The Community Foundation to help distribute the money. The funds will go to public ventures to benefit such things as schools, public safety, parks, utilities and renewable energy.
The Board of Supervisors will approve the use of the funds.
Charlie Payne, a local attorney representing sPower, said the plan is to keep the fund running in perpetuity. He added that sPower will soon deposit $250,000 into the account, with the hope of donating $1 million by the end of the year.
Payne said the company expects to inject another $6.5 million or more by 2021, which is the year sPower expects to have the facility up and running. The fund could have a total of $10 million in the account by then, he said.
The solar project went through a long and often controversial process before supervisors approved rezoning for the project, a $615 million facility that will plant 1.8 million solar panels on more than 6,300-acres in the Wilderness area next to the Fawn Lake subdivision.
The solar facility, which will send the solar energy into the electrical grid, will be one of the largest in the country. SPower has agreements in place to sell the electricity to Apple, Microsoft and the University of Richmond.