RACCOON FORD—Before war came, Congressman and secessionist Jeremiah Morton designed three mansions along a few miles of Algonquin Trail in southern Culpeper County.
The stately homes withstood armies’ fighting, encampment and occupation during the Civil War, and still stand today. Restored by their owners, they have storied pasts and anchor former plantations near the Rapidan River, named by a Colonial governor for Queen Anne of England.
Farmland surrounds the graceful houses—Greenville, Struan and Sumerduck—in an area on the Rapidan that’s mostly untouched by time and steeped in early history, including that of Indians and African-Americans. The countryside also yields many accounts from the War Between the States.
“Where else in the country do you have a Civil War laboratory like this? Nothing has changed,” Civil War historian Clark “Bud” Hall said during a visit to the mansions of Algonquin Trail.
Change could be coming, though, as county officials consider allowing a utility-scale solar plant to be built on 807 acres of agriculturally zoned parcels along the rural route.
Cricket Solar LLC, the project’s developer in Irvine, California, says the green initiative will generate enough electricity to power 15,000 homes a year.
The Culpeper County Planning Department is reviewing revisions to an application submitted in December by Cricket that would place more than 270,000 solar panels in the Raccoon Ford area.
Landowners who have signed contracts on their land for the project say the development will allow them to keep their farms. It is impossible to preserve all of Culpeper’s history, they said.
But neighbors of the Cricket Solar site—some of whom plan to speak during Tuesday night’s Board of Supervisors public comment session—are mounting a campaign against what they say is an industrial project that belongs elsewhere.
All three owners of the antebellum mansions along Algonquin Trail recently weighed in with their thoughts on the California corporation’s proposal. All three said that it would forever alter the countryside.
“The owners want to protect their investment, want to pass the homes down in the family,” said Hall, who has spent years researching and documenting the homes and the area’s past. The village of Raccoon Ford and its river crossing are where violent clashes between North and South played out along the Rapidan River during the Civil War.
“This kind of threat chills them to the bone,” Hall said of the solar project. “It’s shotgun, and it doesn’t make a lot of sense.”
Jeremiah Morton: Whig, lawyer, slave trader, architect
Born in Fredericksburg, Jeremiah Morton (1799-1878) graduated from Washington College (today’s Washington & Lee University in Lexington) and the College of William & Mary in Williamsburg in 1819. He began his legal career in 1822 at Raccoon Ford, but abandoned the practice due to ill health, according to the University of Virginia Library in Charlottesville, which holds thousands of pages of Morton’s papers.
The wealthy landowner built and lived near Raccoon Ford, engaged in agricultural pursuits, with slaves, and was elected as a Whig to the 31st Congress, serving one term, from 1849 to 1851.
As an architect from the 1830s to 1850s, Morton designed several porticoed houses in the area along the Rapidan, as if it were the Mississippi River.
The dwellings include circa-1854 Greenville, a freely interpreted Classical Revival home with three-story Tuscan columns that support tall Italianate bracketed entablature, according to the National Register of Historic Places.
Throughout his life, Morton was involved in a variety of land investment and business ventures documented in his U.Va. correspondence. Among these ventures was slave trading centered in Virginia and Mobile, Alabama, along with investment in the spa at White Sulphur Springs. In 1861, Morton was a member of the state secession convention that broke Virginia from the Union to maintain slavery.
“Our friend tells us, that if we establish a Southern Confederacy … we shall lose all our slaves. I have no such apprehension and I believe that our slaves will be as secure then, if not more so than they are now,” Morton said in a speech at the convention held in Richmond two months before the Civil War began.
“Slavery is considered a festering sore by the fanatics of the North,” he said. “They believe they are responsible before God and the world, for the sin of African slavery, and that although it is within our borders, they must use all means in their power to destroy it in the States and never permit another slave to be permitted in this Union.”
Morton argued it was in the state’s financial interest to leave the Union.
“I tell you if the folly of the north compels Virginia to take her stand with the south—and we shall be 15 slave states—that the material prosperity of the city of Richmond in 10 years will beyond what it what it will be in 30 years in this Union. I tell you that in 50 years the city of Norfolk will be larger than the city of New York, so that if we look to the material interests of Virginia, they would be promoted by going with the South and leaving the North by itself.”
Morton’s home above Raccoon Ford—Morton Hall, in Orange County—survived the Civil War, but was razed a couple of decades ago, Hall said. Morton rests in an unmarked grave at a private cemetery on site.
Before the war ravaged Culpeper County, Morton designed the nearby estates of Struan, circa 1830, and Sumerduck, circa 1820.
“Those were the days when river mansions started to be constructed for the Tidewater people,” Hall said. “They came from the lower James and Rappahannock looking to get away from malarial conditions.”
Greenville and the Civil War
Built along Algonquin Trail for local entrepreneur Philip Pendleton Nalle, Greenville features a full English basement and five chimneys along with 12-feet-high ceilings and a three-story circular staircase, according to “Historic Culpeper,” published in 1974 by the Culpeper Historical Society.
“Indeed, the structure’s circular stair and formal plan show the work of an experienced master builder, who unfortunately has not been identified,” states the National Register.
The mansion witnessed considerable Civil War fighting in 1863-64—so heavy was the artillery fire an adjoining pasture was later called “cannonball field,” according to the Virginia Landmarks Register published in 1999 by the Virginia Department of Historic Resources.
Greenville is part of the American Battlefield Protection Program’s study area of the Morton Ford’s battlefield. The battle involved some 8,000 troops fighting on and near the banks of the Rapidan River in February 1854, the National Park Service program says. Union troops crossed the river in frigid weather to face off against Confederates on the other side, resulting in 331 casualties, according to the American Battlefield Trust, a private land-preservation nonprofit group.
“Greenville was strategically situated in the middle of Union and Confederate lines between 1863-64,” the National Register of Historic Places states. “At one point, Confederate forces were positioned on a hill overlooking the house from the south side of the Rapidan River and Union lines ran through the middle of the Greenville property. According to one local historian, ‘The people who stayed here during that time were afraid to go into the yard for fear of being shot. On one occasion when the roof had been damaged, an attempt was made to mend it, but there were soon no doubt of the danger such a move brought. Bullets whistled too near the would-be mender and soon he came down.’ ”
Restored around the turn of the 21st century by the late father of the current owner, Alex Foshay, and his siblings, the antebellum mansion could see its neighboring landscape transformed with construction of the large-scale utility project. In a recent phone conversation with the Culpeper Star-Exponent, Foshay, a New York City investment banker, emphasized his close local ties.
“I was born in the immediate area and my family has been based in the Raccoon Ford area for approaching 40 years,” he said. “Raccoon Ford is one of the most beautiful and historically sensitive places in Virginia and arguably in the United States.”
Building a solar plant nearby would be a travesty for those resources, Foshay said.
“This is hallowed, sacred ground that the nation should be protecting,” he said. “This is not about my farm or my brother’s or sister’s farm, this is a national interest, in my opinion.”
Like other major landowners in the area, Foshay said he is not against the concept of solar power. “But clearly, these solar projects belong on land that it zoned industrial,” he said. The property owner called the idea of building such projects on farmland “a pivotal point.”
“For reasons of agricultural productivity and zoning, historical sensitivity and natural beauty, it does not belong in this area,” Foshay said. “You are going to be placing permanently based solar panels upon Civil War battlefields.”
A sketch of Morton’s Ford, penned during the 1864 battle, designates the Greenville mansion as “Nalle” for its owner at the time.
Struan: Powhatan Robertson lived here
The same sketch designates the Algonquin Trail mansion of Struan as “Robinson” for its Civil War-era occupant, Powhatan Robertson, an American Indian descended from Pocahontas.
It was an exercise in bad timing that Robertson should purchase the Morton-designed house in 1860, the year before war arrived, Hall noted. He described Robertson as “an elegant and intellectual lawyer given to wearing his long black hair in a long, braided tail.”
The man was recognized far and wide as a progressive farmer, and even published on the topic.
“At any rate, once the war begins, Powhatan Robertson is not about to depart his newly purchased farm, and he settled in for the duration—which of course ensured Struan was not torn apart for [Union soldiers’] hut-building materials,” Hall said.
Due to its position, with Morton’s Ford just a half mile away, the mansion was often “visited” by both armies, including during the winter encampment of 1863-64, when cavalry pickets were stationed at Struan and it was used as a “warming facility” for Cavalry Division troopers, Hall said.
During the Battle of Morton’s ford in the winter of 1864, Struan occupied a front seat for the fighting. It served as a field hospital and the temporary headquarters of Union Gen. Gouverneur K. Warren, the hero of Little Round Top.
“This place was one vast attack and retreat area,” Hall said.
Powhatan named his home for his family’s ancestral seat, Struan, in Scotland, which was described as a “Mecca” for descendants of Jamestown settler John Rolfe and Pocahontas, from whom the Robertsons were descended, according to the book “Historic Culpeper.”
The antebellum mansion is L-shaped, with full Roman portico, columns and three chimneys, and sits atop an impressive series of earthen terraces.
The house was used as a hospital during the Battle of Cedar Mountain in 1862, and people have found many American Indian artifacts there. Enslaved people worked its extensive grounds. One of those people, Harry Orange, remembered hearing his father tell how Powhatan Robertson bought him on the Fredericksburg slave block, according to “Culpeper: A Virginia County’s History Through 1920,” by Eugene M. Scheel.
Mickey McGuire, who has owned Struan since 1984, wants to see its landscape preserved. The 86-year-old strongly stated that he opposes the solar project.
“I just think people like me have some obligation to keep and pass along things of historic importance,” he said. “I just think the location for the solar is terrible with what is at stake when the land is gone.”
McGuire singled out Dominion Power for its potential interest in the project, which would feed its transmission line off Raccoon Ford Road. He said the Virginia utility could and should stop the project.
“They could insist that the LLC’s be located on nonhistoric property and sort through it all—it can be done,” McGuire said. “You would think a Virginia company would be more concerned with protecting these historic sites.”
Struan’s owner acknowledged the right of neighboring property owners to put contracts on their land for the solar project, but said property rights are no justification for such a project.
“In life, we all have to take a hit sometime for the greater good. I think we all have a responsibility to do that,” said McGuire, who lives in Alexandria.
Sumerduck: the Rev. Stringfellow lived here
The final mansion in the area for which Morton is given credit as architect is Sumerduck, which shows up on a Civil War battlefield sketch as “Stringfellow,” again for its owner at the time. That would be the Rev. Thornton Stringfellow (1788-1869), the first pastor of Stevensburg Baptist Church. He is better known, infamously, for his extensive writings attempting to justify slavery using passages from the Bible.
Today, Mike Baudhuin owns Sumerduck. A few years before the Rev. Stringfellow died in 1869, he owned 30 slaves, Baudhuin said.
“They would not have been buried in the graveyard near the house. I was told the slave cemetery is farther to the west, unmarked, on my neighbor’s property,” he said. That adjoining land is one parcel under contract with Cricket Solar LLC, Baudhuin noted.
That fact could be an issue for the solar developer, Hall said.
“Substantial numbers of enslaved people are buried on that property,” he said. “They deserve more respect than to have solar pilings driven through their remains.”
Sumerduck’s owner is firmly against the Cricket project.
“I am a conservationist, and I have very strong feelings about clean air and water and fossil fuels, but here we have a group of promoters from someplace else who don’t care anything about this very, very fragile area that I live in,” Baudhuin said.
His 425 acres are preserved by a conservation easement in the relatively pristine area, which Baudhuin describes as a treasure of Culpeper, of Virginia and of the nation.
“Of course, the river is so fragile and we’ve got a great deal of wetlands involved that provide cleansing for the water that goes down into the Rapidan that provides drinking water for the city of Fredericksburg and continues down to the Chesapeake Bay,” said Baudhuin, who is familiar with his home’s Stringfellow history.
A nephew of the reverend, Frank Stringfellow, was a famed Confederate scout/Union spy known for his quick-change acts. While visiting Sumerduck during the War Between the States, Frank was surprised to see it occupied by Union soldiers, according to lore. Stringfellow quickly donned a dress and blackened his face, sneaking out undetected as a slave woman.
The Michigan Brigade, led by Union cavalry commander George Armstrong Custer, regularly visited Sumerduck for a while during the war, said Baudhuin, and its grounds witnessed vicious clashes between north and south.
Like the other property owners, he argued that Algonquin Trail and Raccoon Ford are the wrong place for Cricket Solar LLC.
“Clearly, alternative energy sources are important for our future, but you don’t sacrifice the entire local environment,” Baudhuin said. “We are not going to solve the energy crisis at Raccoon Ford. There is sunshine in other parts of the state and country. This location is inconsistent with conservation and historic preservation.”
A public hearing on the Cricket Solar LLC project is slated for the Aug. 14 meeting of the Culpeper County Planning Commission.