Virginia’s 7th House District lawmaker is bringing her roadshow to Culpeper next month.
To discuss the priorities that matter to Central Virginians, U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger will host a town hall in Culpeper on July 30 at Culpeper County High School, following her seventh such event, in Chesterfield County on July 28, her office announced Wednesday.
Spanberger’s sprawling district encompasses 10 counties from Henrico, where she lives outside Richmond, to Orange and Culpeper in the north.
Early in 2019, Spanberger vowed to hold town hall meetings in all 10 counties of the 7th District.
In April, for instance, she answered Louisa County residents’ questions about veterans affairs, Medicare and climate change during her fifth town-hall session.
In her first five months in office, she has held countywide, community-focused town halls in Goochland, Spotsylvania, Nottoway, Henrico, Louisa and Amelia counties, in addition to smaller and more informal “Coffee with Your Congressperson” conversations. Spanberger held one of the latter on March 21 at the Raven’s Nest coffeehouse in downtown Culpeper.
“The best parts of my job are the opportunities I have to visit communities in every corner of our district,” she said in a statement Wednesday. “I’m looking forward to hearing directly from constituents in Chesterfield and Culpeper and getting feedback on how I can best continue to serve the people of Virginia’s 7th District.”
At her next town-hall meetings, the freshman Democrat will open up the floor for questions from local residents, and discuss her recent work in Congress.
Briefly, Spanberger will update constituents on her fight to create more broadband internet access in rural localities, joining the bipartisan effort to block a pay increase for members of Congress, and paying her respects to veterans and the fallen during D-Day’s 75th anniversary ceremonies in Normandy, France.
Her staff members will be on hand to respond to any questions regarding a federal benefit or agency.
Spanberger’s Tuesday, July 30, town hall will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. in Culpeper County High’s auditorium at 14240 Achievement Drive in the town of Culpeper. The doors open at 5:30 p.m.
Her Chesterfield event on Sunday, July 28, will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. Her office is awaiting confirmation on the site, and will announce details on social media.
Spanberger represents Virginia’s 7th Congressional District, which includes all or parts of Amelia, Chesterfield, Culpeper, Goochland, Henrico, Louisa, Nottoway, Orange, Powhatan and Spotsylvania counties.