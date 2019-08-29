Rep. Abigail Spanberger said Thursday that she will hold a wide-open, town hall meeting in Orange County on Sept. 15.
The public event at Germanna Community College’s Locust Grove Campus will be Spanberger’s 10th town hall in Central Virginia since she was sworn into office eight months ago.
With the Orange conversation, Spanberger will have kept her promise to hold a town hall in all 10 counties of Virginia’s 7th District during her first year in office. To date, she has answered questions and heard constituents at community-focused town halls in Goochland, Spotsylvania, Nottoway, Henrico,Louisa, Amelia, Chesterfield, Culpeper, and Powhatan.
“I’m very excited to be back in Orange County next month for our 10th county-wide town hall,” said Spanberger said in a statement Thursday. “Holding an open, accessible town hall in every county of our district has allowed me to hear about the issues that matter most to Central Virginians, answer questions about the work I’m doing for the Seventh District, and discuss solutions that can make our communities stronger. ... It’s a privilege to represent people who are so invested in the civic life of our commonwealth and our nation, and I hope to hear from many of you next month at our 10th town hall.”
Spanberger said she will deliver a brief legislative update, followed by the question-and-answer period.
Her team members will be present to help people who have an issue with a federal government benefit or program.
The Orange meeting will be held from noon to 1 p.m. in Room 114, of Germanna’s campus in eastern Orange County, near the Culpeper County line. The campus address is 2130 Germanna Highway, Locust Grove, 22508.
The Democratic congresswoman’s recent work in Central Virginia and in the U.S. House of Representatives includes a community roundtable on prescription drug pricing, her two-day, nine-stop farm tour across the district, the 2019 Rural Broadband Summit, and her two recent bills to help Central Virginia students with student loans and work-study opportunities.
