SPOTSYLVANIA County parents Joel and Cassaundrea Drews had a special morning Friday, taking their young son and daughter to the water park at the Massad Family YMCA in Stafford County.
It may have been just two hours of dipping in the water, gliding down a waterslide and splashing each other, but every single second of it was unmitigated joy for a family that has had an exceptionally challenging 17 months.
Their son, A.J., who was welcomed for a special visit by the Y, was born 17 months ago with a congenital defect known as hypoplastic left heart syndrome. It develops during pregnancy, and the left side of the heart does not form correctly.
Between dips in the pool and feeding A.J. a bottle beneath a water park canopy, Cassaundrea Drews said her young son has already lived through three open-heart surgeries, a stroke, complications from a genetic condition and two emergency helicopter flights from Fredericksburg to Children’s National Hospital in D.C.
Because of complicating factors, he’s not a candidate for heart replacement or further surgery.
Drews said his situation has made her family’s approach simple.
“Our whole thing is to make as many memories as possible, so that A.J. has the happiest childhood he can,” she said. “We don’t want him to only know hospitals and doctors. We want him to explore the world and not let our fear of his medical stuff to hold him back.”
It was one of Drews’ social media posts about looking for fun experiences that drew the attention of folks at the YMCA. Devlin Reiley, marketing director for the Rappahannock Area YMCA, saw it, and with the help of Y leaders, quickly arranged a special two-hour stretch Friday morning when the Drews family had a specially cleaned and sanitized section of the water park all to themselves.
The morning was even more fun for A.J. and his 3-year-old sister Anna Lee because the younger Drews got some gifts from the Y staff. Both youngsters were treated to a visit by a fire truck from the nearby Falmouth Volunteer Fire Department. They even got their own firefighter hats.
Drews said she and her husband recently started putting together a list of fun activities for A.J., though it’s been hard to accomplish a lot of them because of COVID-19 shutdowns and concerns about infection risks to A.J.. On top of all that, Drews is pregnant.
“With everything closed, for a stretch of time we’ve been limited to staying home,” she said. “When we’re out, we have to be very cautious of germs and infection risks to A.J. Because of his condition, any sickness can put him at risk. He got a cold recently and had to be hospitalized for a week. It takes him down fast, and he struggles to breathe.”
Joel Drews said that for weeks, he and A.J. tended to just stay at home, aside from going to doctor’s appointments.
“That’s why this opportunity today at the pool is so great for A.J.,” he said. “We’re trying as hard as we can to do things with him that children without these special needs would generally be doing for fun.”
Some of the things on the family’s hoped-for “adventures with A.J.” list include painting rocks and hiding them in downtown Fredericksburg, or going to a zoo or having a picnic in the park. More elaborate experiences could include a Make-A-Wish trip to Disney World or going to Natural Bridge and driving through a safari there.
Cassaundrea noted that she’s taken to chronicling some of her young son’s experiences, and details of his life on a Facebook page called “Loving Without Fear; Lessons From A Tiny Heart.”
She stressed that the page is not there to get folks to donate to their cause—insurance and Medicaid takes care of most of their expenses—or go out of their way to help.
“It’s really a way to journal and share his journey in life, and to save the memories we are making with him,” his mother said, though she said suggestions of ways to help A.J. make some new memories would be welcome.
“For all he’s been through, A.J.’s been a very happy baby, a happy little boy,” she said.
The youngster who spent most of his first 10 months in the hospital has proved doctors wrong a bunch of times already, including one medical pronouncement that A.J. wouldn’t live long enough to be born.
The family doesn’t have immediate hope of a cure or treatment. But they try to stay positive by focusing on the fact that medical advances do occur every day, and that sometimes, growth and development in patients can bring about unexpected improvements.
But mostly, they’re sticking to something they can control, arranging to make as many good memories as they can.
“He’s still with us and we’re moving forward,” said Joel. “Every time someone says that he can’t or he won’t, A.J. proves them wrong.”
