Kids and kids-at-heart slip slidin’ down the 1,000-foot length of SlideFXBG on William Street on Aug. 31 will have six businesses to thank for the fun experience.
They’ve donated a total of $30,000 to cover the costs of this year’s event, which made a splash when it débuted in downtown Fredericksburg last year.
“Even if we weren’t able to sell another ticket, the slide would be paid for through their generous involvement,” said Clint Manning, tourism product and event developer for the city’s Department of Economic Development and Tourism.
This year’s sponsors are Hilldrup, Rappahannock Development Group, Lidl, Coldwell Banker Elite, Rappahannock Orthodontics and Wack General Contractor.
“With the exception of Lidl, all the other businesses were also sponsors last year, so they’ve been instrumental in making this event what it is,” Manning said. “Moreover, what I believe is also noteworthy is that four of the businesses are ‘Fredanthropists’ as well—Hilldrup, Rappahannock Development Group, Lidl and Coldwell Banker Elite. They most definitely put their money where their mouths are when it comes to enriching and improving the quality of life of residents in the region.”
Fredericksburg officials launched the Fredanthropist philanthropic program earlier this year to partner with businesses and individuals to strengthen the community. The partnership seeks to bring fun events and create new activities and community facilities that the city’s annual budget cannot cover. Projects include the new roller-hockey rink being built at Dixon Park in partnership with the Washington Capitals.
Last year, eight sponsors covered the cost of bringing the one-day event to Hanover Street, and $5,000 left over from ticket sales is being used to pay for the inflatable tubes people will use on the slide this year. It will be set up on William Street a few feet below College Avenue and end at Sunken Road.
Tickets cost $27 and are available at slidefxbg.com in two-hour blocks that begin at 11 a.m. No one will be able to enter the line for the slide after 6:45 p.m.
More than a quarter of the 1,400 tickets have been sold since they went on sale less than two weeks ago, Manning said.