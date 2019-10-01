AN interesting situation led to an opportunity to meet Spotsylvania County businessman Layton R. Fairchild Sr. and learn about his interesting life.
I’m sorry this column about it is just being shared today, because Fairchild, known for his baseball skills and creating a successful trucking company, died Sept. 17 at Mary Washington Hospital. He was 92.
It was several months back when I got a call from a friend, Chris Kaila, who’d noticed something interesting at Marshall Park in Spotsylvania. Kaila’s eye had been caught by a little informational kiosk with pictures and text that featured Fairchild, as well as other black baseball players on a team called the Spotsylvania Yellow Jackets.
It starts this way: “Softball and baseball were played by Spotsylvania’s African American children, teens and young adults in back yards, on church grounds and in open ﬁelds. Some, such as Layton Fairchild, Sr. grew up playing baseball and were privileged to play on an organized team in the U.S. Army during World War II.”
It continues: “Adjacent to Sylvannah Baptist Church were 9.64 acres owned by the estate of Liston Lewis. On July 12, 1952, Elmore Lawson purchased that acreage and constructed a baseball diamond. Lawson was a farmer, carpenter, and construction contractor who also owned and operated a sawmill.”
The narrative continues: “Young men who as children played baseball in their spare time and/or on the team for the John J. Wright School now used this newly constructed diamond as their home field. They called themselves the Spotsylvania Yellow Jackets and used their own finances to purchase equipment and uniforms. Teams throughout the commonwealth came to play them, and they often traveled and returned victorious.”
It concludes by noting that on “Saturdays and after church on Sundays, the bleachers were filled with cheering fans as they watched young men such as Roy and Roger Lewis, Alfred Coleman, Rudolph Williams, the Fairchild brothers Alfred Jr., Aaron and Layton, and others display skills that perhaps in another time would have brought them fame and fortune in a professional league.”
After seeing the display, Kaila drove to Fairchild’s nearby home to ask him about it. Fairchild didn’t have a clue the display, less than a mile from his house, was there.
Soon enough, Kaila and I returned to talk to Fairchild about his days as a ballplayer and the things he accomplished in a remarkable life in Spotsylvania.
Fairchild, who was born in 1927, said he’d grown up like many in the county, working on a farm as a youngster and finding spare minutes when he could to toss a baseball around with friends.
He was proud of the fact that on the Yellow Jackets and on a baseball team he was part of during his service in the Army, he usually batted fourth in the lineup as a true power hitter.
“We went up and played at Fort Belvoir one time, and they had a guy who could throw a fastball 99 miles an hour,” said Fairchild. “I put it away, sent it out of there. I loved hitting the ball.”
Fairchild said he enjoyed playing baseball in the Army, especially a series of games he and the squad played on military bases in Japan.
“The Japanese who came to the game seemed to like it as much as we did,” he said. “I played with some pretty good ballplayers.”
After hearing a good bit about his baseball history, Kaila asked Fairchild if he thought he might have been good enough to play in the majors in a time when skin color didn’t matter.
“No question, I felt like I might have been good enough to make it,” Fairchild said, noting that, during his playing days, Jackie Robinson had just become the first black player in Major League Baseball. “It was something I really loved, and I put all I had into it.”
The same could be said about the way Fairchild threw himself into his work. He spent 33 years at the FMC plant in Fredericksburg and then started his own trucking company in Spotsylvania.
He said there were tough spots along the way, and that some people resented a black man having success in a business where few companies were owned by minorities.
“Had a truck of mine burn up one day, right here at the house,” he said, noting that a man pulled into his driveway and leaned on his horn for a bit. “My son and I ran out there and found the truck, my newest one, burning up. We had to move the others away from it to save it.”
Fairchild said someone once fired a shot into his house, the bullet ending up not far from where one of his daughters was sleeping. He thinks that incident was tied to a drive he’d been trying to organize to get black candidates accepted into one of the county’s volunteer fire companies, an effort that failed at that point.
Fairchild dropped out of school in the 7th grade and learned about hard labor from milking 60 cows by hand on a nearby farm. He ascribed his success in business to a strong work ethic and common sense.
“I truly give all credit to God, who gave me enough wisdom and knowledge to have some success,” he said. “The main thing in business is to be honest, and treat people like you’d like to be treated. That’s what I tried to do.”
I was glad to get the chance to meet Fairchild, who I think would have been one heck of a power hitter had he gotten a real shot in the majors.
To learn more about the Yellow Jackets Marker, installed by the Spotsylvania African American Heritage Trail, go online to hmdb.org/marker.asp?marker=84599.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.