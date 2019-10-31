Spotsylvania County’s first responders will start off the new year on a happy note with raises provided by a new pay plan.
After a staff presentation at Tuesday’s meeting, the Board of Supervisors approved the new pay plan for fire and rescue workers and Sheriff’s Office employees.
Implementation of the new pay scale will total $6.4 million, half of which is needed to start the plan on Jan. 1, 2020. Thereafter, the new pay plan has an estimated cost of $1.5 million more each year.
The plan will cover more than 400 employees, ranging from firefighters and medics to deputies, detectives and 911 operators.
First responders have been seeking better pay in recent years. The new plan is expected to fix the problem of employees leaving the county.
The least experienced fire and rescue workers will receive average raises between $5,700 and $12,700 next year. The average raise at the top of the pay scale is $15,350.
At the Sheriff’s Office, the raises next year will total from zero to $24,500 for the least experienced and $19,900 for the top of the scale.
According to the staff report, the cost to start the new pay scale will equal 4.3 cents on the real estate tax rate. The annual cost for the program equals a penny on the real estate tax rate.
The county has options it can use to pay for the increases.
The county has a $3 million fund balance reserve, along with $500,000 from a rollback tax as part of the industrial solar project approved earlier this year, according to staff.
The new pay scale also is expected to help reduce overtime costs.
In recent years, the county has increased the paid 24-7 firefighter and medic staff, but those numbers have been dwindling as frustration with pay prompts firefighters, medics and Sheriff’s Office employees to take jobs with other counties.
The smaller staffs have resulted in drastic spikes in overtime costs. In fiscal year 2019, overtime cost the county $1.4 million, a 264 percent increase over what was allotted in the budget.
The estimated overtime increase for the current fiscal year is $1.5 million. But that can change if first responders stop leaving and the county fills vacant positions.
Both Sheriff Roger Harris and Fire and Rescue Department Deputy Chief Jason Irby said that, after the board agreed with the plan last month, some staffers have rescinded two-week notices to leave, and others have asked to return.
“This is long overdue,” Supervisor Chris Yakabouski said.
Yakabouski said his concern that the plan was handled outside of the county budget process. And, while he supports the new pay plan, the Battlefield District supervisor added that the funds have to come from somewhere.
“Taxes will go up next year” to pay for the raises, he said, adding that he sees it as necessary to keep first responders. He also thinks all county staff should get step pay increases.
