Local balloon artist Stacy Moore is turning her talent for making festive balloon canopies and centerpieces into statements against racism and police brutality.
Moore, owner of Moore’s Balloon Décor, joined Balloon Artists United Worldwide for a Balloon Artists United for Justice event July 7. They created balloon displays featuring such hashtags as #Enough, #enoughisenough and #breakthecycle to help bring awareness to the injustices being demonstrated around the world.
Hers went up in two locations in her Spotsylvania County neighborhood that day, and others will be at Beth Sholom Temple in Stafford County until July 14.
“I want to help to bring light to this concern of social injustice and police brutality,” Moore said. “I would love to see peace among people. I want people to be judged by their actions and not their skin color. I hope my balloon display will bring light to the issue of social injustice and police brutality.
Other BAUW member’s balloon displays for this event can be found by following the hashtag #ENOUGH or #balloonartistsforjustice, on their Facebook Page, Balloon Artists United Worldwide, or on Instagram @balloonartistsunited.
“We want to use our art form for a greater purpose,” said Moore, who has fashioned balloon arches, canopies and backdrops for such clients as Mary Washington Hospital and bridal shows at Spotsylvania Towne Centre. “It is our hope that the balloon displays can open and continue the discussion of injustice by bringing awareness to those who see it.”
