Spotsylvania County has changed an ordinance in an effort to clear roadsides of “Popsicle signs.”
In November, the Board of Supervisors asked for county staff to change the ordinance that allows the small advertising signs to be placed in the right of way of the county’s roads. Several supervisors said they’d gotten complaints and wanted to ban the signs.
County staff presented the changes to the ordinance at Tuesday’s meeting and the board approved the resolution unanimously.
The county ordinance allows business signs, but prohibits advertising signs in the public right of way.
Under the old ordinance, an exception allowed the advertising signs to be erected from noon on Fridays to noon on Mondays. Many of those signs remain in place unless removed by the county. And after they are removed, more soon appear.
Often, the people who stick the signs along the roads can’t be reached, zoning administrator Kimberly Pomatto told the supervisors in Novermber. She added that Fredericksburg and Caroline and Stafford counties don’t allow the signs in rights of way.
The new ordinance removes the weekend exception, allowing the county to remove the prohibited signs at any time, including those larger than six feet square and those posted in medians, on street signs and poles or near sidewalks.
The ordinance also defines prohibited signs as those lacking Virginia Department of Transportation approval.
