Spotsylvania County announced Wednesday that it has canceled its 16th annual Stars & Stripes Spectacular because of statewide restrictions on gatherings related to COVID-19.
Fredericksburg is also canceling its annual Independence Day Heritage Festival events, including the downtown craft show, car show, 5-mile run and children’s parade. The accompanying fireworks show traditionally held at nightfall on July 4 has also been canceled.
Spotsylvania’s Independence Day celebration, which usually includes live music, events for children, historical tours and fireworks, was scheduled for June 27.
The county said in a news release that it is following Gov. Ralph Northam’s plan for re-opening the state, which limits gatherings to 10 people in Phase I and 50 people in Phase II. The state has already entered the first phase, but has not started the second phase yet.
“While we are aware that many will be disappointed by the decision to cancel this popular yearly tradition, the current status of the governor’s Phase I plan leaves no other choice at this time,” a county official said in the release. “Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) is a public health threat and the safety of our community is our top priority.”
According to the county, between 25,000 and 30,000 people flock to the courthouse area during the annual event. The spectacular may be rescheduled if circumstances allow, the county said.
King George County’s Fourth of July event at Naval Support Facility Dahlgren has been postponed until Sept. 19. When county officials decided in April to reschedule the event, which was part of the county’s 300th anniversary celebration, they said they hoped things would return to normal by the fall.
“We can turn that into a welcome-back event,” Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Cathy Binder said at the time.
Staff writers Cathy Jett and Cathy Dyson contributed to this report.
