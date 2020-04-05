Spotsylvania County has canceled Tuesday’s planned work session for the fiscal 2021 budget.
The Board of Supervisors is still scheduled to meet for a work session on Thursday, during which the budget could be approved.
The meeting is scheduled to start at 6 p.m.
Residents are allowed to attend the meeting but must adhere to social distancing guidelines. The meeting will be livestreamed online and broadcast on local television stations.Scott Shenk: 540/374-5436 sshenk@freelancestar.com
