A Feast of Tabernacles featuring sacred music, dance, drama and a procession of flags from many nations, will be held from 3–6 p.m. Oct. 19 at Awakening Community Church in Spotsylvania County.
Festival of Tabernacles is the English translation of the Hebrew word Sukkot, the last of the seven annual sacred festivals the Lord gave to the Jews in Leviticus 23. It is held at the time of the grape harvest in ancient Palestine, and is a reminder of how God cared for the Israelites during their 40-year sojourn in the wilderness.
Jesus Christ celebrated the Feast of the Tabernacles, and centuries later it may even have been the inspiration for the Pilgrims’ Thanksgiving feast.
This is the third year for the celebration at Awakening Community Church, which is located at 5024 Southpoint Parkway.Cathy Jett: 540/374-5407 cjett@freelancestar.com
