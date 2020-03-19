Spotsylvania will close all county buildings to the public beginning at 8 a.m. Friday, the county announced Thursday. The closures will remain in place until further notice. "The action is in response to continued concerns over the spread of COVID-19.
The closures apply only to areas accessed by the public. Staff will continue working Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
